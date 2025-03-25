Everything From Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge After Yellow Jackets Sixth Practice
After getting back from spring break, Georgia Tech got back on the practice field today to continue spring practice with their annual White and Gold Spring Game less than three weeks away. After the Yellow Jackets' sixth practice today, offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge spoke to the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On him being a former tight end in high school...
"Yeah, Yeah, for sure. I'm never gonna turn that opportunity down definitely a lot of pounds away from that them days But yeah, it was fun. Good high school career right up the road. So it was cool."
2. On Coach Polly joining the staff...
"Yeah, I mean a little bit, once you know, Coach Wade obviously coached with him up there with Buster and stuff so when that was I mean, he texted me throughout the season, just wishing me luck and all that. We stayed connected. He's my guy. So once he said, that's a possibility, I was like, heck yeah, let's do this thing."
3. On what makes Coach Polly a good coach...
"Yeah, I mean, he's just a real personable coach at the end of the day. Similar to Coach Mo when he was here. He's just a guy that, being the second O-line coach, it's another eyes to set on you. So If the technique's off or if there's something you can obviously help, he's got a lot of experience. So that's just good to have around. So it's not just one guy trying to coach 20 guys, you got two or three in there. So it's been a great, great asset."
4. On how he feels now compared to this time a year ago...
" It's probably the best I felt. So I mean, obviously, my body wasn't what it is now. But just last year was a tough year. I don't think I was, I knew I wasn't 100 % for any of them games, any of them practices. So it's good to be as good as it could be, so that's been beneficial. Just In the weight room with the guys, just getting after it, really getting a full off season to progress in the stuff that I lacked last year, just because you don't have that time from when it happened to really July, I didn't do much of anything, so it's been good, been great."
5. On the younger players...
" Yeah, You know we got some guys that are definitely we've got some faces that have played and some young guys that are mature But we have some you know, obviously losing our right tackle and our center like Jordan WIlliams played a lot of ball, so there's a lot of stuff you don't have to tell him right a new guy right beside you You know like there's little stuff when you've played the game it slows down You can see pictures just being able to be on the same page with him because I mean it's tough out there, especially playing online when you're a young cat and he hasn't played right and the other guy really not as much either so it's you know just keeping that up to him like hey giving him a pointer give him something here and there so he can be queued in."
6. On how Jameson Riggs is performing at right tackle...
"Yeah I think the main thing with him is just confidence, right? I think when you're in high school, you know, with any player, confidence is just the thing that comes, like it's easy, you're more talented than guys. When guys are as talented, you gotta have confidence, especially playing tackle, right? In pass pro, you know, you get beat like that, you know, it could be bad. So just having confidence, be like, okay, I'm gonna trust my technique, I'm about to square one. But I think he's picking it up, he's coming along. He's got, I mean potential wise, kick and run, kick and bend, he can move, he's got all the tools to be a really really good player, but it just comes down to being queued in and just having that confidence to go about it.
