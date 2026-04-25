One of the most productive quarterbacks in Georgia Tech history has found his NFL home. According NFL insider Tom Pelissero, former Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King is going to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers that includes $250,000 guaranteed.

Former Georgia Tech QB Haynes King is signing with the Panthers on a deal that includes $250,000 guaranteed, source said. pic.twitter.com/QijlaYWN5w — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026

King is going to be able to compete in Carolina for a chance to make the roster, even thought the Panthers already have their franchise quarterback, Bryce Young. King will get to play for the defending NFC South champions and compete at the highest level.

There had been doubters about King making it to the next level, but he was able to silence those critics with his play on the field, his leadership, and the performance he had at the NFL combine and Georgia Tech's Pro Day.

King recording a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, which is the fifth-fastest time ever by a quarterback at the combine. King ranked second among QBs at this year’s combine with an athleticism score of 94;

One of the greats

What kind of season did King have in 2025? One of the best in program history.

King, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year who placed 10th in voting for the Heisman Trophy, set a Georgia Tech single-season record with 3,920 yards of total offense (2,967 passing, 953 rushing) in 2025, which ranks third nationally (325.3 ypg).

He also accounted for 29 touchdowns (14 passing, 15 rushing) and completed 69.8% of his passes, becoming only the second NCAA Division I FBS player since 1956 with at least 2,900 passing yards, 900 rushing yards, a 69% completion percentage and 15 rushing touchdowns in a season (Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in 2019 is the other).

King has been talked about as a player that could move to another position, but at the pro day for the Yellow Jackets, King was adamant that he wants to be a quarterback at the next level:

“Every now and then, you know, they mentioned it, but you know, for the most part, I feel like I'm a quarterback. I'm going to compete as a quarterback. Obviously, you know, if you're, you know, in mid-season and stuff like that and, you know, you're you're low in numbers somewhere, like I'm whatever's for the team, you know, but I mean, you've been been around me long enough to know that. I hadn't heard a lot of talk about that. You know, I feel like I'm a quarterback. I'm going in there to compete as a quarterback.”