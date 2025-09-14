Everything From Georgia Tech QB Haynes King and OL Keylan Rutledge After Win Over Clemson
Georgia Tech QB Haynes King and offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge talked to the media after their big upset win over Clemson in their media availability. Here is everything they had to say after the game.
Haynes King on the factor not turning over the football helped in the game against Clemson….
“I mean, it was definitely a big factor. I'd say the first two games were more uncharacteristic of us. We really don't turn it over a lot, and I'd say most of those were freakish things that happened. A lot of them really can't explain, but they happened. Just the way that our mature team responded to them is good. To come out this week and almost play clean football, so.”
Rutledge on the Clemson defensive front and how they played….
“Yeah, I mean, you hear the buzz, you hear what they're supposed to be. But we know how we're built. We know we're built differently. We knew we were going to go out there and be physical. We're going to set the tone. That's what we do. We're going to establish the run, and we're going to get after those guys. Nameless faces opponent, so we're just ready to play.” n
Rutledge on what he was saying in the huddle on the final drive while dealing with a nosebleed…
“Nose is good, just football. Saying what anybody would in that moment, we're built for this. We do all this work from January, and that's our identity. That's who we are as a team. We're gonna battle through adversity regardless, and we're just out there motivating guys like anybody would.”
King on what’s the rest of the day like for him mentally and physically after putting his body on the line…
“I mean, for the rest of the day, just pretty much chill with my family or teammates. As for the pace goes, I'm willing to do whatever it takes for the team. If me running a ball helps the team and gets us a win, I'm gonna do it. I don't care what it is, whether I have to hand it off, throw it, or run it. I'm down for whatever.
King on if he goes to a sauna or any treatment after…
“Not really.”
King on the conversation on the sideline when the team has to execute in 24 seconds with players coming on and off the field…
“I mean, it was time out right before. Then we called the play, and everybody knew that, you know, we communicated that it was going to be a Toro alert, a fast field goal. We've worked at numerous weeks and days, actually. We knew that was going to come up in season, and to be able to execute on that type of level, on that type of stage, is, I mean, it's pretty fascinating. I mean, we work it at least twice a week. The transition, people getting off the field, people coming on the field, and then just the way that they did it. When they snapped it, they didn't hurry up and snap it, and leave seconds on the clock, stuff like that. I mean, we talked about it, we go through it, we practice it all the time, and for it to happen like that, it's a pretty big deal for us.”
Rutledge on the fans storming the field and being able to get a chance to see it….
“I mean, great moment. Like something you’re always going to remember. I mean, in the moment when they run out there, you're just like, let me do my job. Let's make sure everybody's on the field. We got the right situation. Like Haynes said, we knew what was about to happen. Toro, Toro, we were ready. When you're looking at the ball, you see it go through, you're oh, we made it. Go give somebody, go give Burr a hug, and everybody sees everybody. It's a fun experience, something you'll always remember.”
King on his bond with head coach Brent Key and the trust he has in him….
“I mean, it means a lot just knowing that he trusts me that much, puts the ball in my hands, especially in moments like that. It's not just a one-man show, though. This is a team, this is a whole building. The guys up front did their job and allowed me to do that. Then the guys around me on the edge played fascinating. Just the defense, they did a hell of a job holding them to 21 points. That was a great Clemson team. I mean, everybody knows they were 12th-ranked. So we knew it was gonna be a dog fight, but I mean, like Red said, it's just like who we are. I mean, we've prepared for this moment throughout the off-season, fall camp, summer, like it's just who we are.”
King on if he feels like he takes on the personality of the team….
“For sure. And it's always top down, too. Throughout Key and how he approaches everything, and how he comes in and the standard that he makes us do, and really it's a team-led program, and it's the locker room, and just the older guys. Key noted like it's a senior-led team. We got a big number of seniors, I don't know the correct number, do we know that? It's an older group, so we got a lot of guys who know how to do it, what to do, and how to prepare. So like I said, it's a player-led team.”
King on how to avoid a hangover after a game like Saturday…
“I mean, like I said, with being in an older team, we've been there, we've done that, we've had things like this happen before. We've learned from it because it's happened in the past. How we approach tomorrow is everything. We can't just come in, still on a high, beating Clemson, we got another game next week. How we respond, how we come in tomorrow, will tell a lot about this team.”
King on the development of Isiah Canion…
“I mean, just everything you expect. He's worked his butt off. Everybody sees that now on game days. We always knew that he was going to be a great player. He’s got a bunch of room to even get better, which is amazing, especially for the future and even the rest of the season. He's going to be a great player with and without the ball.”