Everything From Georgia Tech QB Haynes King And WR Eric Rivers
Georgia Tech offensive stars talked to the media after a big on Saturday. Here is everything they had to say.
Haynes King on what caused the offense to struggle in the first half…
“It was really us. We didn't make too many changes when we went at halftime. We just had to come out in that second half, create our own energy, try to get the offense in a rhythm, whether it's doing tempo, running, throwing, just getting the guys the ball. I gotta do a better job at that as well.”
Eric Rivers on the difference with his production in the second half….
“Not really too much. I just trusted the offense and trusted Buster. Whenever my time came, I was just ready to make those plays when the opportunities presented themselves.”
Haynes King on what opened up the passing game…
“I mean, I wanna start off with execution. Really, with everybody, because he first half was kinda just, hey, each person was taking their turn. Whether it's me. I know a lot of those were probably me as well. Came out in the second half, and like I said, we created our own stuff and tried to find a way. We came in this game, that's what we knew we were going to have to do, find a way, find a win. We knew they were a really good team, and that showed everybody right there how great of a team they were.”
Haynes King on what went through their mind after Wake Forest scored and getting the offense ready to go back out there….
“A little bit of both, and then everybody saw the coach say, going for two. So then everybody got off the bench and was cheering the defense on.”
Haynes King on if there is something special about this team…
I think there's something special about this team. Not even looking at the future, just the present right now, what just happened to overcome that, even in a road game as well. Like I said, just the maturity that we have, the trust in each other from players to players and coaches to players, just the trust that everybody has and the belief.”
King on if he said anything to the team to get them going and fighting…
“I mean, really, the message that I was telling everybody, you know, is trust each other and take it one play at a time. You know, we're not looking at a scoreboard or anything like that. If we go out there and take it one play at a time and just execute it and do what we do, we'll be fine.”
On if the team said anything to Jamal Haynes after the fumble….
“Oh, for sure, especially when stuff like that happens. But, you know, playing games like this, conference games, we know stuff is going to happen. You're never going to have a perfect game, right? So when things like that happen, how are you going to respond? How's the team going to respond? Everybody has a battle. That's just the belief in everybody. Like I said, with players to players, everybody believes in them. Like, come on, let's move on. We're going to find a way. We need you. We need your head space, all that. Playmaking ability. Like, come on, we're going to get this ball back. We're going to have a chance.”
Rivers on if he expected the team to be where they are now..
“I knew we had a shot. I knew that this year was gonna be a big year for us. So coming into it, I always expected big things for this team, because I believe in the guys in the locker room and the guys around me. I know that we have a lot of playmakers on offense and defense, so I believe in all the guys in the locker room. So it's a totally complete team. So yeah, I knew we definitely had a chance."
Rivers on the team to be able to reset and refocus during the bye week….
“It's good to get our minds reset and get ready for the back half of the season because we expect it to be a long one. So we need to get that as focused, reset our minds, and come back in ready to work next week."
More Georgia Tech News
Staff Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Wake ForestThree Georgia Tech Players To Watch On Saturday Vs Wake ForestThree Wake Forest Players To Watch Against Georgia Tech On SaturdayMatchup Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Wake ForestFinal Score Predictions For Each Week Five ACC Game