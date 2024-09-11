Everything From Georgia Tech Tight End Avery Boyd Ahead of Saturday's Matchup With VMI
Georgia Tech is back at home this Saturday and they will be welcoming VMI to Bobby Dodd Stadium. After practice on Wednesday, Yellow Jackets Tight End Avery Boyd spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On his thoughts about moving from receiver to tight end...
"I was like, I was a little undersized for the tight end position at the time. So I was like, I don't know. Some big dudes down there. You know, I had Dylan Leonard and Luke, they were a little bit bigger than me, So I was like, I don't know if I could do what they did, but you know, they helped me through it They got me through it, I could put on a couple pounds It worked out."
2. On the nutrition and workout plan now that he is a tight end...
"Well, it gives me an excuse to eat a lot more junk food. And I started working out with the O-linemen to get stronger and stuff."
3. On if he is doing anything different with his blocking or route running now that he is a tight end...
"Okay. I definitely underestimated the kind of blocking that Tight ends would do down there and how and that's just how lazy D -lineman can get some time. It's way different than blocking the DB or safety."
4. On Coach Key preaching about consistency...
"All the time. You get tired of it sometimes. He's is on his mic telling us make sure it's consistent and then at some points in practice it's just up on us players to keep other players consistent as the season is going on."
5. On the tight ends being more involved with the offense...
"I really do like the involvement in the tight ends in the passing game and also the run game. I really wish I could be more involved in the run game too. You know, catching passes is always fun, but it's good when you can block for the quarterback. And create plays that way too."
6. On maintaining the level of play of a top-25 ranking even though they are not ranked any longer...
"It is very important, but we just take a point one at a time. Rankings are going to change week to week you know what I'm saying? But what shouldn't change is our preparation and how hard we play."
7. On creating mismatches as a pass catcher...
"Wholeheartedly, mismatches for a lot of D-Ends dropping back or any linebackers trying to cover me."