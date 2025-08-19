Everything From Georgia Tech Tight End Brett Seither After Tuesday's Practice
Georgia Tech was back on the practice field today, as the Yellow Jackets are nearly a week away from their season-opening game against Colorado. After Tuesday's Practice, tight end Brett Seither spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say:
1. On not being able to play last season...
"Definitely hurt at times, but I think I've developed more as a person and a teammate and made strides to still affect the locker room, especially I could."
2. On being a veteran leader for the team...
"Yeah, I'm pumped. I think not only me, but the whole room has a lot of opportunities ahead of them. We've got a great group of guys, Buster's got a great game plan, and we're going to use the tight ends a lot, a lot of different ways. And we'll definitely be able to help the team, so I'm super excited about that."
3. On how far the program has come under Brent Key...
"It's come a long way for sure. And it's still training in the right direction. I'm super excited about it. I'm super happy for Coach Key because he basically kind of like built this almost from the ground up and he's done a great job of it and I'm just blessed to be a small part of it."
4. On having guys he played with last season on the staff this season...
"Yeah, it's kind of weird, especially Goede, because we refresh when you're roommates, so it's kind of wild seeing them out there, but like, you know those guys, you know Brody and like, they're coaches, like that's, that's, I feel like what they're calling almost is and like they're great at it and so I'm happy for them and it makes me happy to see them out there doing what they love."
5. On being healthy entering the season...
"Yeah, it was definitely a uphill battle trying to stay healthy as soon as I got here and had some of those injuries but I feel like I'm still knocking a little bit of rust off but I'm feeling better and better every day and I'm excited about that, I'm excited the way I'm progressing and feeling better and excited for the season."
6. On what makes Coach Brock a good coach...
"He's personable, he's relatable, he develops a relationship with you outside of the building, he knows how to coach you and knows how to like reach each guy individually and have a positive effect there."
7. On the chemistry with Haynes King in the redzone...
"Yeah, not only me, I think we got a lot of red zone threats in our room and in the receiving room. I feel like we up here in the receiving room. I'm super excited about that. We got a lot of guys that can go make plays, so red zone should be our thing."
8. On the two freshmen...
"Yeah, it's kind of weird because every year it feels like I'm mentoring a new guy and I'm like, "Oh, I'm doing it again next year." It's just a cycle that keeps repeating, but they're awesome. I mean, they're both sponges. They want to learn as much as they can they want to ask questions about everything and that's all that we as older guys can do is just answer these questions and be truthful and try to help them and not make mistakes that we made as younger guys so they can have their best shot."
9. On if he has a preference on playing the Y or the F...
"I definitely like running around a lot more but, first of all, we can do both, so it doesn't really matter. Whoever coach wants us to line up, we're going to line up there."
10. On his touchdown catch against North Carolina in 2023...
" Yeah, I just remember kind of scramble drill, broke out, and I saw H aynes moving around. I remember getting pushed out and thinking wait. He pushed me out. I'm good. I can so catch it and I just remembered him throwing it and seeing me and throwing it and grabbed it and tried to get a foot down, did and It's awesome game awesome time."