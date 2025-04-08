Everything From Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Zion Taylor After Tuesday's Practice
It is game week for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets' annual White and Gold Spring Game is this Saturday, but there are still two more practices before they play. After practice today, wide receiver Zion Taylor spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On staying and developing as a receiver...
"One thing about me, I'm a big competitor, so whatever I do, I always want to compete. It's more about just enjoying the process and getting better and growing every day and just competing with other guys. That's the biggest thing for me."
2. On what he has improved the most over his time at Georgia Tech...
"I'd say biggest improvement for me was just getting better on the detail and not just relying on my athleticism and just learning the full, complete receiver position and just going through all the route details and being intentional."
3. On how helpful it was to get mental reps last season and how that has translated...
"Really, it was just a good feeling, just going out there with the guys and just actually being a part of the, well, I've always been part of the team, but actually making an impact and helping the team in whatever way I can."
4. On if there has been any receiver he has been able to look up to during his time at Georgia Tech:
" I would say mostly like the older guys from last year, like Chase, Abdul, Malik. A lot of older guys just telling me stuff you got to do to work up in the depth chart and stuff the coaches want to see and just being intentional and working every day, just working to get better."
5. On the wide receiver room...
"So really since I've been here it's been like a great room great environment great locker room like every day receivers we over there. We're always joking with each other, having fun, just going out there and having fun and playing and it's real good brotherhood and we all are really close with each other and once we're close with each other we always want to play for each other, we play hard for each other so that's really the biggest thing for us."
6. On if there is any difficult moving around to the different receiver spots...
"No, not really. The biggest thing with me is being versatile and learning how to play both inside and outside and just taking my game to another level."
