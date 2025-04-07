Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Surges to Second Place After Sweeping Stanford
Another week is in the books for ACC Baseball and there is a new team at the top. Florida State entered last week as the top team in the conference, but that title now belongs to Clemson. Right behind Clemson is not Florida State, but Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have surged into second place after their road sweep of Stanford and if you were not a believer in Georgia Tech, you might be starting to change that.
The Seminoles slipped from first to third after losing two of three against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons rose up to 5th in the standings. Louisville got a sweep against Boston College that put them in 4th place and Virginia Tech got a series victory vs Notre Dame on the road. The Hokies have had a tough schedule to start the year and they are a team that everyone should be watching as we get deeper into the season.
NC State won two of three vs Virginia, North Carolina took two of three from Duke, and it was a tough week for the two ACC teams on the West Coast. Stanford got handled and swept by Georgia Tech while Clemson swept Cal. Stanford looked like one of the better teams in the conference to start the year, but they have slipped in the past couple of weeks and have been swept in back-to-back ACC series.
There are going to be some big series in the conference next week. Wake Forest faces North Carolina, Louisville travels to NC State, and Florida State travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech.
ACC Baseball Standings (4/7)
1. Clemson (9-3 ACC, 30-5 Overall)
2. Georgia Tech (11-4, 26-6)
3. Florida State (8-4, 25-6)
4. Louisville (8-4, 24-7)
5. Wake Forest (9-6, 23-10)
6. Virginia Tech (9-6, 22-10)
7. NC State (7-5, 21-11)
8. North Carolina (8-7, 24-8)
9. Duke (8-7, 21-12)
10. Virginia (7-8, 17-13)
11. California (6-9, 16-15)
12. Stanford (5-10, 17-12)
13. Pitt (4-8, 17-14)
14. Miami (4-8, 17-16)
15. Boston College (5-10, 13-17)
16. Notre Dame (3-12, 15-14)
