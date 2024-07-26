Everything From Georgia Tech Wide Reciever Malik Rutherford After Yellow Jacket's 2nd Practice
Georgia Tech held their second practice of fall camp on Thursday night and the countdown to the season opener against Florida State is on. The Yellow Jackets are preparing for their huge matchup against the Seminoles continue fall camp later today. Last night after their second practice, wide receiver Malik Rutherford spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
1. HIs thoughts on himself in the new EA Sports College Football Video game...
"So me personally, I'm getting like a lot of tags on Instagram, so it's like, I'll say to me, I like I break a lot of tackles on a game, So but I don't agree with my speed. They got me out of 89 speed I feel like I need to be like a 92 or something. I feel like they got Eric speed wrong too, Eric 92 speed Eric, should be 97 speed. I feel like well Yeah, it's a real fun game. It's way better than Madden, think it's the best game out right now."
2. On this group of receivers...
"Oh yeah i mean i know we we got four explosive guys like them feel at the same time i mean it's going to be hard to stop i mean you stop me, somebody else gonna be open, you stop eric, I mean just goes down the line and it's not only us for on the field. I mean we got some guys you know who not starters that good ball also but yeah of course you know us being on the side at the same time makes a hands life easier on the field I feel like just know he got playmakers on the left side of the field and right side of the field."
3. On how deep this wide receiver group is...
"I mean, I think this is the deepest wide receiver room that we had in a while. And I mean, with this depth that we have, guys won't get burnt out fast during the season, I feel like, so I feel like we're gonna be real healthy this season, we're gonna win a lot of ball games."
4. On having new wrinkles in the offense...
"Mm -hmm. I think that enables you to kind of do different stuff or expand on stuff. Oh, oh, yeah Of course, you know coach brush, you know, he knows we know most of our offense very well So I feel like he just tried to add in like stuff that he sees like I say like on the internet on the NFL 'cause we watch a lot of NFL teams. I ain't gonna tell y 'all a team, we watch a lot of it. They fast, just like we are, so that's a good idea, but yeah, you know, he put his little twists and turns on plays that we already had, but he knows that we can handle that stuff, so I feel like that's why he does that."
5. On new wide receivers coach Trent McKnight...
"He is a very simple guy, man. I love him. He came in, we're all gonna do it with open arms. With Coach McKnight, his biggest thing is just making the next play. He doesn't care about the past. So I drop a pass, he expects me to make the next play. He just instills confidence in me, he just talks to me. He's a guy like he never yells. And I feel like that's just, that's just different. I feel like, you know, I feel like a lot of coaches just, they yell just to try to get their point across. When you don't have to,"