Everything From Georgia Tech WR Isiah Canion Ahead of Saturday's Matchup vs Temple
Isiah Canion is having a breakout sophomore campaign and leads the team in catches and yards. He talked to the media after practice in preparation for Temple. Here is everything he had to say.
On what Haynes King means to him and his development…
“He's a great guy. I'm happy he's my quarterback. It's always good to have a vet around who really knows what he's doing, and he believes in me. As you can see. We hang out outside of football, too, so I think that has built into our chemistry. We watch football. Stuff like that, just chill.”
On his development so far this season…
“I think we have great coaches that push me to be my best every day. People around me that believe in me, the quarterbacks, teammates, and other receivers as well. So that just makes you a better player. Showing up every day, going to work.”
On having a target on their back after a ranked win….
“I really don't worry about it too much. Just keep doing what we're doing. That's what got us here. That's how we're going to keep elevating.”
On having so much depth in the wide receiver room and how it helps the team.
“I love the guys we have, really like meshed together, they're cool people, and it's just a good group to be around, so yeah.”
On a play last week against Clemson that took several defenders to bring him down…
“Yeah. Just a bigger body. I'm really too big to just let one person tackle me. So that's just what we always talk about, making the first man miss. Don't let one person talk to you. That's just what I do.”
On why he chose to play for Georgia Tech…
“Well, I'm happy I came. If you all remember, I was committed another day and I flipped just as I came on a late visit, and just the people here, I really fell in love with it, and then obviously it's close to home too. So can’t beat that.”