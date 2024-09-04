Everything From Offensive Tackle Jordan Brown Ahead of Tuesday's Matchup With Syracuse
Georgia Tech is preparing to go on the road this week for an ACC Matchup with the Syracuse Orange. Syracuse is 1-0 after beating Ohio in their season opener and Georgia Tech is 2-0 and ranked No. 23 after wins over Florida State and Georgia State. Offensive tackle Jordan Brown has been a key part of the Yellow Jackets offense and he spoke with the media after practice today. Here is everything he had to say:
1. On his transition to Georgia Tech...
"So normally through the transfer portal process, I hear that it is a process, but once I got here, everyone made be feel at home so it has been a really easy transition, the coaches have been really great to me, players getting extra work in and that stuff."
2. On how he has been able to put everything together...
"I would say getting healthy, getting my confidence back and just working. I was working out with J Will all summer with Jared and we really went out of this summer so I feel like I gained a lot of trust with the guys too showing my work ethic."
3. On what stood out from the Georgia State game...
"I would say just you know playing and stuff having an experienced guy like that next to you yeah Joe's a really experienced guy you know he's he's one of the like best communicators that I've ever played around you know he's always making sure you know what you got um echoing the calls and he's always like pulling you aside telling you like what went through your mind here and there so yeah Joe's been really great to me like really great."
4. On if he feels comfortable at left tackle...
"Yeah. Yeah, I feel like I've been adapting pretty well. I played left tackle my last school. And then I got here, played a different other couple positions. So, yeah. But like it helps having a guy like Joe making calls for you and stuff."
5. On the adjustment to having an active role...
"Well, I got to credit a lot of that to our defense. You know, we have really good defense and going against them and practice every day through spring fall camp. You know, it's made the games, the game's a lot easy like you get to the game and things start to slow down you know because you're going against great guys like that every day."
6. On splitting time with Corey Robinson...
"Yeah we're trading off every drive right now. You know, I'm just ready whenever my number's called. I always stand ready."
7. On how much Brent Key being here influenced his decision to come to Georgia Tech...
"Yeah, I would say uh Coach Key played a huge factor in my decision in coming here um you know I went to a different couple a couple of other places you know I got the you know recruit talk blah blah blah but coach key sat me down kept it straight up and you know that's what i liked about him the most you know he was real honest about it no sugar coating anything And that's what I want in a coach."
8. On if he likes it that Coach Key likes to run the ball...
"Yeah, run the ball. Run the ball. For sure. Especially with a unit like us, run the ball."