Everything From Rodney Shelley and Kyle Efford After Their Win Over Virginia Tech
Rodney Shelley recorded his first career interception, and Kyle Efford put together another stellar performance defensively for the Yellow Jackets. They both talked to the media after the win over Virginia Tech and had this to say.
Kyle Efford on the defensive performance on Saturday…
“I felt like it was a solid day. Definitely some stuff that needs to be cleaned up. They put more points on the board than we wanted them to. We always want a donut, so obviously, there's something to clean up, so we want to get right back to work.”
Rodney Shelley on his interception that played a huge part in the game…
“Yeah, in the moment, it felt great. First career interception, I knew that there needed to be a turnover or something to change the events in the game. So, took it into account and it came my way. So, I'm thankful for that."
Effort on the third down defense and shutting down the Hokies…
“We had a new little package in. That money down, it's self-explanatory, it's money down. So it's always great for a defense to go 0-8 on third down. That's always a good sign.”
Kyle on if he remembers a specific play that happened in the game…
“I don't. If I'm being honest, I'm in that game mode. Everything's a blur after that. Everything's a blur during that.”
Shelley on if his interception will open the floodgates for more turnovers…
“Yeah, we always have to see. Once it happens, it's a turnover. Once it happened after, I feel as if I started it, and a lot will come afterwards.”
Efford on if he knows who he's playing in any given week…
“If I'm being honest, I just had to ask who we're playing next week. I genuinely take it one day, one rep at a time. So we'll get to Saturday. I'll know their scheme, I'll know their numbers, but I won't know any names. So it's just kind of how it goes. So now it's get ready for Duke tomorrow.”
Efford on his near interception…
“Yeah, man, that's usually something that will keep me up late at night. going to lie. I'll lose sleep over that. I saw the ball thrown, and from there, it was kind of lost. Like, I saw a little white. I saw a little white thing in the middle of the sun. It's like I was catching a little white spinning. Let me try to get my hands on it, and maybe it'll stick. But you know, I'm not too upset about that one just because I know I couldn't see it. But that's usually one that will keep me up late at night, man. I'll lose sleep over that one.”
Shelley on his mindset after making a big play and his mindset…
“We were in a cover-three zone. I seen the back away strong indication for double slants. So even though I'm in the third, I can slow my feet down a little bit, tie into the quarterback's drop. So I saw the ball thrown, but it looked a little overthrown. It wasn't my man he was throwing it to, I believe he was throwing it to the slot receiver inside of me. I saw the ball overthrown, and I was in the right place at the right time. I feel as if I took advantage of it and got to play. My mindset after that is just to continue to play, don't get too high. Stay in the midst of the game and finish.”
Efford on if he knows the score of the game while he is playing…
“I'll know when we're up and when we're down. I mean, if we get to like a two-minute situation, that's when I'll tap in. But like I said, I mean, it's really just that the score doesn't matter. All that matters is the next play. That's just kind of how I've been and how I'm just trying to push that for the rest of the team to embody.”
On what has been enjoyable about the season so far…
Efford answer…
“Man, just the opportunity to keep on doing it. I mean, we get to come back in here tomorrow, see all my guys' faces, man, get back to work. I mean, there's no better feeling.
Shelley's answer…
I'd say just going through good times and hard times together with my brothers, you know what saying? That is the best thing ever.
Full Interview: