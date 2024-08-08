Everything From Safety LaMiles Brooks After Thursday's Practice
Fall camp continued for Georgia Tech today and they are close to wrapping up another week of practice. After practice today, safety LaMiles Brooks spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On what his last camp has been like...
"Camp so far has been amazing. Obviously, you know, very tough. It's one of the tougher points of our season, even though the season is just beginning. This has probably been one of my most fun camps. You know, the identity we're kind of creating as a team as units of the ball as well. You know, I'm really enjoying that for it to be my last go -round."
2. On Clayton Powell-Lee and Taye Seymore...
"Right. As far as what I've seen the most, out of Taye and I'd probably say leadership, you know, his leadership has stepped up. he knows he's me and Clayton and ask us anything that he need So that's probably the biggest two things I've seen."
3. On what they have done to improve the communication since the spring...
"We've come very far. What I'd say we've probably done to kind of keep up with that is, like, pre -snap. you know, we like to kind of talk before play starts, you know, kind of see what the formation is given us, and then see all the variables, see who can move, who can do what, what the final picture end up looking like. So our communication has become elite. You know, we talk pre -snap, we talk during the play, and then we also talk post -play."
4. On the identity of the secondary...
"We're the shark crew, so you'll see us throwing a shark fin up. That's our identity. We smell blood in the water, and we're hunting anything that's out there."
5. On being from around where Florida State is and if that adds anything to the game...
"Not that specifically, only being that this would be my third time playing Florida State once in 2020 and then 2022 as well. You know, I'm a fifth year now. The way I look at is just another game. Try not to make any game bigger than what it needs to be."
6. On the comunication skills to be able to get the right packages on the field...
"He kind of just makes things easier um you know whether that be our the language that we use now um The way we go about communicating before our drive starts, we kind of know what to expect if a certain situation arise. Like I said, he's good at predicting situations, and when a situation arise, we've already talked about what we could possibly go to and or what we're going to do when that situation does arrive."
7. On the helmet commincations...
"I love it. As far as whether I have it or not, it doesn't make a difference to me. I think my communication will be elite either way. It's always better to kind of hear it coming in live and then trying to get guys in the right places and things like that but I'm a fan of it."
8. On if there has been any banter between he and his uncle, who played at Florida State in the 90's...
"Not this past month probably more closer to the game, probably game week, maybe the day before the game."