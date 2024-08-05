Everything From Wide Receiver Chase Lane After Monday's Practice
Fall camp continued at Georgia Tech today as the countdown to the season-opening game in Dublin, Ireland vs Florida State gets closer. After practice today, wide receiver Chase Lane spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On his thoughts about going into his final season...
"I'm really just trying to take everything in, you know, just approach the season with just supreme, just happiness and joy. But, you know, with the same work ethic that I feel like I've approached every other year. But, you know, really just, I feel like I've really approached this season as being like a true leader. You know, it's my second year here at Tech. It's been amazing since I've been here. So really, you know, just letting the guys know that, you really don't get many chances at this. You know, this is my sixth year. And, you know, although probably to the people, it's probably felt like I've been playing college ball for 10 years, but it really does go by like that. So, you know, really just trying to bring the guys along and, you know, really just get everybody to go on this last mission for my, for me especially."
2. On his leadership role with the team...
"Yeah, so actually in our spring exit meetings, you know, Coach McKnight actually challenged me to be a vocal leader out there. And so I've really taken that to heart this upcoming, really still when we got back for summer workouts, you know, just kind of taking that same work ethic, like I said, and that same leadership in the training camp. And, you know, Coach has really done a great job of allowing me to be myself and, you know, just be that energy guy. You know, I bring a lot of energy. I like to dance. I like to have fun. I like to get the other guys going. And he's really allowed me to embrace that role."
3. On his confidence heading into the season...
"Yeah, for sure. And sometimes I have to remind myself because, you know, when you come back from an injury, that was like my first, like, major, major injury. So the first thing I feel that you have to get through is that mental block, you know, that you're okay, you're healthy, you can go out there, you can play. So that's what I really try to do during the spring was just to get my legs back, get my confidence back. And, you know, I feel like I had a great spring and, you know, transitioning to having a great summer workout. So, you know, just being out here, feeling healthy, being healthy, it does really give me that confidence boost."
4. On how tight the wide receiver room is...
"hose are my guys, man. And, you know, I feel like I, anytime I can highlight the group, I try to, you know, this being my sixth year, my fifth and my fifth year and it's kind of cool when it feels natural. It doesn't feel forced. And it was like that when I got here from day one. It's really now that the new college football game came out, that's really been our main hobby. Whenever we get some free time, you know, we're can. We don't really have a lot of free time. But when we do get those off days, we're going to somebody's apartment and we're hopping on the game and everybody's in the apartment and everyone's talking back and forth to see each other. But, yeah, I think, I used to ask this, but that's probably going to be the main thing I miss, like, once I'm done playing here."
5. On the guest speakers that have been brought in...
"So with Brandon Marshall, and this is why I just love being at tech, man. So before he even spoke to us, Coach Key called me up to his office. And, you know, I didn't know he was going to be up there. It was just me, Coach Key, and AP, Anthony Parker. And when I was walking up from the elevator, I saw him, I was like, oh, snap. So it's Brandon Marshall, you know, NFL legend. And so Coach Key was just telling him just about my show, switching lanes, and, you know, just getting to be there with him and talk to him about my show and give him kind of like my vision for what I wanted to be and, you know, just talking ball for a little bit. This is kind of just like the vibe that you love here when you come to text. Coach Key just looking after you just on and off the field. And then when we got to see him like actually speak in the team meeting, it was just, you know, just dropping gems. You know, just being an NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver, potential Hall of Fame wide receiver, you know, just seeing his stop process, his work ethic and having coaches who had been around him while he was at UCF just kind of chime into that and you know that was a lot to take in and then with the two men that came from the Marines you know they you know at first you know you're sitting there there in these suits and then they get it when they start talking you're just like okay like these guys are the real deal and so you know just hearing their message and kind of just seeing how in the grand scheme of things is not you know we're not it's not football isn't life or death, but just kind of seeing the similarities to how we can approach our every day, just daily practice habits. So that was cool."
6. On the kinds of mismatches that the wide receivers and tight ends can bring defenses...
"Yeah, it's going to be, it's going to cause a lot of problems, I feel like, you know, Coach Faulkner has done a tremendous job of creating matchups for each guy. You know, we all bring a different kind of skill set to the equation. So just kind of seeing it in practice with all the different motions we have and all the new plays that we've put in and all the new checks we've put in, just Coach Faulkner's done a great job of putting guys in the correct places for them to be able to make plays. So I'm looking forward to that."
7. On his work in the media...
"So, you know, just kind of just like what I was saying earlier, just by just the kind of culture that Coach Key and his staff have created here, excuse me. They really put me in position and Mike Flynn especially you know they put me in position that you know it's always kind of been like a dream to do but then you know they kind of just gave me the keys and it's like hey like if you want to do this you can do it so I've really taken that to heart and like you said, A&M, they gave me opportunities but nothing like I've experienced here at Georgia Tech and I'm forever grateful for that."