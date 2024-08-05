Everything From Wide Receiver Leo Blackburn After Monday's Practice
Fall camp continued at Georgia Tech today as the countdown to the season-opening game in Dublin, Ireland vs Florida State gets closer. After practice today, wide receiver Leo Blackburn spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
"I mean, it feels great. I mean, of course, it's a blessing. Came a long way. First fall, camp from me. Just taking it day by day. Every day waking up with a smile. I got a lot to be thankful for."
2. On developing that wide receiver-quarterback connection with Haynes King...
"We've been working way before fall camp off days during the summer, getting extra work in, so it's not really that hard. Haynes is a great quarterback. He knows all his receivers, his running back to everything, so it's not really that hard."
3. On working with Coach McKnight...
"Great coach. He just teaching me to play to my strengths. Obviously, I'm big, physical. Just be physical. I ain't going to say too much. I'm going to save it for the game."
4. On the chemistry with the quarterbacks...
"Yeah, like I said, we worked a lot of it over the summer. I have a connection with probably everybody there so especially the quarterback so it's like it just we on the field it just it's a click it don't matter who's out there you just got to I really don't even look at the quarterback just go get the ball when it's in there."
5. On the depth of the wide receiver room...
"It's great. You got to come out, you got to bring your A-game every day. You got some coming out, It was a great year, freshman and young, and I'm still learning. Malik, really the whole receiver room is just, you got to bring your A game. Ain't no slacking. Yeah, just come ready."
6. On the guest speakers that have been coming in...
"Great. Learn from some people who, like, know a lot, who know more than you. Like Brandon Marshall, you've been there. Same size as me, learned to learn, like, a few things about, like, running routes, simple things. Great. Just the message is, like, very powerful. Like I said, you can learn something every day. They've been way further than you have, and they've been living longer than you have. So, hey, just very thankful for them."
7. On how he has grown his game despite being injured...
"I've been watching about two years. It helps me to know, like, not make the same mistakes if I've seen somebody else made why they was on the field or why they made in game. So it's helped a lot, a lot of learning, a lot of paying attention. So I'm going to be ready."
8. On his emotions on getting ready to come back this season...
"I'm very humble. I'm just taking it day by day, never too high, never too low. When the game come, make my play. When my number's called, when the ball comes to me, hey, just, I've been here before. I've been making plays. There's nothing new to me. So it's my time now."