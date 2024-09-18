Everything From Wide Reciever Eric Singleton Jr Ahead of Saturday's Matchup vs No. 19 Louisville
Georgia Tech has a big game coming up on Saturday when they travel to No. 19 Louisville. The Cardinals have one of the most experienced secondary's in the country, but Georgia Tech has a lot of talent at wide receiver, including Eric Singleton Jr, who does a lot more than just catch passes for the Yellow Jackets. Ahead of the game on Saturday, Singleton Jr spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On him getting more chances to run the ball this year...
Really, Coach Faulkner, we watch a lot of NFL teams. So we see some NFL teams do it, so we try to do it also."
2. On getting the running game going to open up the vertical passing game...
"I mean, if the safeties know, we've got some fast guys, they're not just going to come down off the snap, so they've got to respect our speed and play the pass first. They can't just shoot down on the run game. It opens up the run game a lot."
3. On using the vertical passing game a lot vs VMI...
"It's great, You know, you get to catch a deep ball. It's probably one of the hardest things to do, I'd say, you know, tracking that ball, that far that higher air in the rain, but I say our vertical passing game It's gonna it's gonna affect a lot of defenses I'll say that."
4. On if last year's game vs Louisville is a factor this week...
"I mean we watched a lot of film from last year like especially like after halftime to see what we did wrong and see how they came back and beat us last year. They're good football team, but we just focused on this year and it's a whole new game this year."
5. On what he saw from Bailey Stockton...
"I mean, Bailey, he came in when I came in, you know, we've been going through everything together, everything I do, he's done also, so we expected it out of him."
6. On how far he has come since his breakout performance in last year's game vs Louisville...
"I feel like last year I was just trying to prove myself that I can play on the college level. But now I know I can play so I'm just going out there and ball up."
7. On if they have learned anything from the Syracuse game and getting off to a good start...
We learned that we just got to bring our own energy, you know you're going to be on the road not going to be that many fans there and it's going to be loud."