Everything That Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera said today

Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera held a press conference today after the firings of head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury.

Here is everything that Cabrera had to say following today's press conference.

"Obviously you all know that yesterday I announced that Todd Stansbury, athletic director, and Geoff Collins, our head football coach, were dismissed from their roles. This was a difficult, but necessary decision. I have great appreciation for both, especially their dedication to our student-athletes and our program. I particularly want to thank Todd for his unwavering commitment to the success of our student-athletes. His dedication to our signature total person approach to athletics and his love for our alma mater."

"Ultimately though, results have not been there and a new approach is necessary to return our program to where it belongs. Our student-athletes deserve an opportunity to compete at the highest level. Our loyal Yellow Jacket fanbase that has stuck by this team no matter what. expects and deserves better. These student-athletes, who give so much of themselves who dedicate so much to this program, only get so many years to grow and develop with us, on and off the field. We owe it to the players and to their families who have put their trust in us, to give them an athletics program and a collegiate experience that they can be proud of."

"Georgia Tech is a competitive place. We aspire to be competitive with the best universities in the country in everything we do. Most people know that we are very proud to be one of the best public universities in the country. We are top-ranked on many academic lists. On the research side, we are the number one university in research expenditures among those without a medical school and we are top 20 overall. We are very proud of that."

"Athletics is no different. We want to be among the best just like in everything that we do. That is why we have made these changes. New leadership will give our athletes, coaching staff, and program, a necessary change in focus and direction. A new opportunity to win. I am committed to doing anything that needs to happen to return our program to the place where it belongs. Among the best in our conference, among the best programs in our country."

"In a minute, you will meet Frank Neville, who is our interim director of athletics. He will tell you more about our plans to recruit the leaders we believe can revitalize our program. You will hear from Brent Key, who has stepped into the role of interim head coach. I can tell you that he is laser-focused on leading the team to a much-needed win and I am very appreciative to both of them for stepping up to their call."

"My current focus is to recruit our next athletic director and then to equip our next athletic director with whatever resources they need to turn this program around."

"Before I leave you, I want you to hear clearly that I am personally committed to building and maintaining a world-class athletic program. Most of you know this, but I am a proud Georgia Tech alum. I am married to a Georgia Tech alum. I am a father of a Georgia Tech alum. I am in a Georgia Tech family. This is personal to me."

"I believe in this team, I am one of its biggest fans. I will in fact be traveling with the team to Pittsburgh, with the coach. I will be there on Saturday and every day, cheering the mighty Yellow Jackets. I look forward to seeing all of you there."

