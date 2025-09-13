Everything You Need to Know About Today's Clash Between Georgia Tech and Clemson
Gameday has officially arrived.
While the Yellow Jackets have played in big games under Brent Key, this one carries a significant amount of weight. Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014 and a win here would vault Brent Key's team into official contender status in the ACC and for the College Football Playoff. It feels like Key has been building his program up over the past couple of seasons for a moment like this and a win would be monumental.
Can they get it done, though? Clemson comes into this game 1-1, and the vibes around the team have seemingly shifted. After being the runaway preseason favorite in the ACC and starting the year No. 4, the Tigers dropped a close 17-10 game to LSU in week 1, and then after falling behind 16-0 against Troy, they clawed back to win 27-16. It has been a tough start to the year offensively, and Clemson needs a win in this game to silence some of the doubt about them.
Here is all of the prominent information you will need for today.
How to watch and listen
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
• Analyst: Louis Riddick
• Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 371
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds
The Tigers dropped their season opener to LSU and were down 16-0 vs Troy before they were able to mount a comeback and defeat the Trojans 27-16. They are the favorite to win the ACC, and at Fanduel Sportsbook, they are 3.5 point favorites vs the Yellow Jackets. In the offseason, Clemson was at one point a 9.5 point favorite over Georgia Tech, but the Tigers' struggles have lowered that number.
This would be one of the biggest wins of Key's tenure as the head coach at Georgia Tech. While he has gotten several ranked wins against ACC opponents, the fact that Georgia Tech has not beaten the Tigers in a long time in the rivalry would add something special to this win if they earned it. Not only that, but Georgia Tech would be have the tiebreaker over the Tigers and would join Miami and Florida State as favorites in the ACC.
Clemson down multiple starters
According to On3 Sports Pete Nakos, Clemson is going to be without wide receiver Antonio Williams, offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, and safety Khalil Barnes today vs the Yellow Jackets.
Williams is one of the Tigers top offensive weapons, but has not been able be a contributor this season. According to PFF, Leigh has played 58 snaps this season and has earned a 47.1 grade. Barnes has played 27 snaps and has a 58.7 grade this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.