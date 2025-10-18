Everything You Need To Know About Today's Matchup Between No. 12 Georgia Tech and Duke
Gameday is finally here.
Georgia Tech gets another opportunity to add to its already impressive season with a win on Saturday against Duke. The stakes are also higher with a Louisville upset over No. 2 Miami on Friday night. It is the toughest road test the Yellow Jackets have faced this season and will require major focus. Georgia Tech has continued to emphasize the little details as a key to the game and execution.
Georgia Tech star quarterback talked about what the message was this week in practice and in their preparation for the matchup against Duke.
“Really just do your job, execute, up front. If we put a hat on a hat and cover guys up, we'll be fine to get the play started. On the perimeter, if we block guys and make plays on the perimeter, whether it's catching or making people miss out in space, you know, we'll have a really good chance in this game,” said King. “If we don't do that and everybody takes their turn, then we're going to struggle. That's the main message: just do your job and execute.”
Doing your job is the key thing that stands out from what he said, and execution. The Yellow Jackets will have to be locked in to do that, especially on the road. Let’s take a look at all the key information you will need for today’s game.
How To Watch and Listen
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
• Analyst: Louis Riddick
• Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 85
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds
Duke comes in at 4-2 and 3-0 in ACC play this season. The betting lines have continued to favor the Blue Devils on Saturday, and the line has moved. Initially, early in the week, Duke was a 1.5 favorite. That line has moved right before kickoff to Duke as a 3.5 favorite at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under number sits at 60.5.
It is just the second time the Yellow Jackets have been an underdog this season. The only other time was against ranked Clemson during Week 3 of the season, where they emerged victorious with a 24-21 victory. The Yellow Jackets are seeking their first 7-0 start since 1966. They have one of the best offenses in the country in rushing yards and total offense, with top 20 ranks. They will get a chance to prove oddsmakers wrong on Saturday with a strong road performance.
Duke Will Be Without 11 Players On Game Day
Per the ACC official availability report, Duke will be without 11 players in the game on Saturday. The list includes Terry Moore, Vontae Floyd, Jaivon Solomon, Nick Morris Jr, Memorable Factor, Asher Wasserman, Tony Boggs, Micah Sahakian, Jamin Brown, Evan Scott, and Nathan Kutufaris. These players have been ruled out of the game. Duke also has two players listed as game-time decisions in Tre Feeman and Kendall Johnson.
Freeman has been a key contributor this year for the Blue Devils and is the fourth leading tackler on the team with 26 tackles. He also has an interception and a 0.5 sack. He is a key member on defense, and whether he plays or not will have a big impact on the game for Duke.
Georgia Tech has injuries of its own, but not as many as its ACC counterpart. Their relatively healthy roster should help them and be an advantage on Saturday.
