Final Injury Report for Georgia Tech vs Duke: Who's in and Who's out for the Yellow Jackets?

Kickoff is getting closer for Georgia Tech and Duke, and the final availability report for both teams is now out.

For the Yellow Jackets, they are going to be missing the following players:

RB Malachi Hosley

DE Jordan Walker

CB Daiquan White

DE Noah Carter

DB Fenix Felton

DB Will Kiker

LT Ethan Mackenny

WR Kentrell Davis

WR Coi Jean-Noel

DE A.J. Hoffler

DT Shymeik Jones

DE Jordan Boyd

OL Markell Samuel

OL Josh Petty

Jaiven Plummer and Trae Stevenson Jr are both game time decisions.

Jameson Riggs (questionable), Kyle Efford (probable), and Vincent Carroll-Jackson (probable) are off the availability report and should be back in the lineup today for the Yellow Jackets.

What these absences mean

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the Mercer Bears in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have talked about these absences since the first availability report was released, but let's recap.

With Malachi Hosley out, Trelain Maddox is likely to get the backup running back duties, as he did against Stanford two weeks ago.

Jordan Walker, Noah Carter, and A.J. Hoffler being out means that players such as Taje McCoy, Brayden Manley, Amontrae Bradford, and Andre Fuller Jr are going to see snaps for the Yellow Jackets in their place.

The other big absence for Georgia Tech is LT Ethan Mackenny. With Mackenny out, Jordan Floyd should get the start again at left tackle.

With Samuel and Petty out, those are two other depth options that Georgia Tech, but Riggs should take over at center today. He missed the games against Mercer and Stanford, but is not on the final availability report.

So which players being out is going to be the biggest absence today?

I would argue that the three defensive ends being out is a big deal. Now, this unit has not lived up to the expectations they had for themselves heading into the season, but Carter has been the best pass rusher this season for the Yellow Jackets, Walker has been one of the leaders for this team since arriving from Rutgers, and Hoffler has been one of the top backups.

McCoy has flashed at different times this season, but has been far from consistent. Bradford has only played 69 snaps and has not played at a high level. Someone from this group is going to have to step up if the Yellow Jackets want to be disruptive against Duke's offense.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be down several players today, but they will have to find a way to overcome it.