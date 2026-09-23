This One Player Could Be A Game Changer For The Yellow Jackets For The Rest Of The Season

Georgia Tech completely revamped its defense this offseason, making coordinator and personnel changes and switching schemes. It’s been a mixed bag thus far with the Yellow Jackets. On one hand, they have one of the worst run defenses in the country, ranked No.134.

While they have run-defense issues, Georgia Tech also has the No. 9 pass defense in the country, allowing only 124.7 passing yards per game. They’ve been much better there under new defensive coordinator Jason Semore. There is one area they have struggled, though

Much of the struggle in the Brent Key era has been consistent sacks and turnovers. On Saturday, despite giving up 188 yards on the ground, they created turnovers and sacks last week vs. Mercer. The Yellow Jackets forced multiple fumbles and were active on the defensive line.

The One Player Who Can Change Things

One player can continue to change things for the Yellow Jackets and be an impact player. That bright spot has been Taje McCoy. McCoy made an immediate impact in Week 1 vs. Colorado, finishing with 11 tackles. He took it to another level vs. Mercer and showed his pass-rushing prowess, finishing with four tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. He has 19 total tackles this season and has been a bright spot on the Yellow Jackets' defense.

McCoy also has an impressive pass rush grade on Pro Football Focus (PFF) through three games, registering an 82.3 grade. He’s continued to be effective against the run and is making stops while maintaining the edge. Head Coach Brent Key chimed in on how he has been playing.

“Taje McCoy, what a pleasant surprise he's been for us as far as productive. The way he plays, the buy-in he has to the football team. It's crazy when you go out and win a game, how different it is at practice. He's one of those guys that's contagious, the way he plays, and people see it. They see the positive and the smile he has on his face all the time and how he goes about his business. Guys like that are really starting to rub off and affect others. It's crazy.

You see that separation: the guys doing things right and the ones that are just going through the motions. Well, now there becomes a gap. Now they don't have a choice. They either close the gap or get left behind. But, you know, two TFLs, a sack, the forced fumble. I thought he played really well in the first three games. He's played very solid for the first three football games. He's been one of the bright spots that I can point out on that side,” said Key.

Expect a lot more from Taje McCoy on the football field and in making an impact for the Yellow Jackets. He could be just what they have been missing the last few years.