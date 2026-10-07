Georgia Tech vs Duke Positional Breakdown: Which team has the edge on Saturday?

Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC) and Duke (4-0, 1-0) are going to square off on Saturday and the Yellow Jackets are looking to get a big win at home against the Blue Devils. It would be Georgia Tech's sixth straight win over Duke and would bring Brent Key to 3-0 against Manny Diaz and 4-0 overall against Duke.

When looking at the record of these two teams, Duke has the advantage, but what about the rosters? Let's break them down.

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) looks to pass during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both programs are relying on transfer quarterbacks and while Walker Eget has the experience edge on Mendoza, I think that Mendoza has played better than he has and has done so under more difficult circumstances.

Mendoza plays behind a far worse offensive line, and that impacts Georgia Tech's running game as well as the protection for him as a quarterback. Mendoza has 975 yards and six touchdowns through the first four games, while Eget has 721 yards and six touchdowns.

I think this is a close comparison, but Mendoza's turnovers when pressed to make plays makes this close and I think it is a draw, though I do lean Mendoza slightly.

Edge: Draw

Running Back

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the second quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, this position is not all that close.

Duke RB Nate Sheppard is third in the nation in rushing with 644 yards to go along with six touchdowns and he has been one of the most valuable players in the country. If not for Sheppard, Duke might not have the positive trajectory they have this season.

Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes has been a good player this season, but his offensive line has made things tough on him. Haynes is still one of the top playmakers on offense for the Yellow Jackets and he could have a big game, but Sheppard has the edge here.

Edge: Duke

Wide Reciever

Neither team has a prolific passing attack and both teams might have worse receiver rooms than they did last season.

Georgia Tech has Dalen Penson (16 catches for 241 yards) and Jordan Allen (18 catches for 213 yards) while Duke's top duo Jonah Burton (13 catches for 187 yards) and Jaivon Solomon (five catches for 106 yards). Neither team has a very deep group of receivers, but I actually lean Georgia Tech here, as Penson and Allen have shown some explosiveness.

Edge: Georgia Tech

Tight End

Both Duke and Georgia Tech have a pair of underrated tight ends. Kevin Roche Jr (18 catches for 200 yards) is the third leading receiver for Georgia Tech and has been one of their breakout stars on what has been a poor offense.

Duke's Jeremiah Hasley (13 catches for 195 yards) has been the top pass catcher for Eget this season and could give the Yellow Jackets problems. I lean Georgia Tech here, but it is very close.

Edge: Georgia Tech

Offensive line

This has been the biggest problem for Georgia Tech this season and if they could ever get even marginally fine play up front, their offense would be better.

The Yellow Jackets have dealt with some injuries up front, with Ethan Mackenny and Jameson Riggs missing time, and WIll Reed and Jordan Floyd stepping up into their place, but not very effectively. The offensive line has given up 10 sacks already this season and Georgia Tech is only 109th in the country in rushing offense.

Duke on the other hand has only allowed one sack and have one of the best rushing attacks in the country. The grades for this unit on Pro Football Focus are not overwhelming, but I still think they have the edge over Georgia Tech.

Edge: Duke

Defensive Line

Georgia Tech was supposed to have a much improved defensive line this season, but aside from Tawfiq Thomas in the middle, it has been underwhelming for that unit. Thomas currently has an 85.7 grade on PFF, but the rest of the interior is struggling to make much of an impact.

Noah Carter grades out as Georgia Tech's top pass rusher and is tied with Thomas for the team lead with two sacks. As a group, Georgia Tech only has six sacks in four games and they have faced some mediocre offensive lines so far.

For Duke, they are a more disruptive unit. Edge rusher Bryce Davis is the Blue Devils highest-graded player on that side of the ball, coming in with an 87.9 overall grade in 116 snaps and he has two sacks already. Tyshon Reed and Kevin O'Connor are also names to know. On the inside, Preston Watson and Julius Columbus are the names to know.

It is not really close, Duke has the better front on defense.

Edge: Duke

Linebacker

The Yellow Jackets have been without Kyle Efford for the last two games, but the linebacker play from the veterans have not been encouraging this season. E.J. Lightsey has been unable to stop the run and Efford had a tough first two games.

Cayman Spaulding, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble have flashed more and should see more snaps.

Duke on the other hand has some really talented linebackers. Bradley Gompers is an underrated young talent who leads Duke with three sacks and Nick Morris Jr has a 75.2 grade in over 100 snaps. Add in Luke Mergott and you have a really talented group that is better than the Yellow Jackets.

Secondary

Neither secondary has been super impressive this season, but Georgia Tech's might be more banged up heading into the game.

The Yellow Jackets were missing Jaylen Mbakwe, Savion Riley, Fenix Felton, and Trae Stevenson Jr, while Daiquan White went out in the game. If Georgia Tech is healthy, they are a better unit, but that is a question mark right now.

Duke's secondary has only been able to force one interception this season and they are ranked 56th in pass defense. They have not faced a real compotent passing attack either and it will be interesting to see how mcuh Georgia Tech can take advantage of them.

Edge: Draw

Bottom Line

Duke has real edges at running back, offensive and defensive line, and linebackers. But Georgia Tech is comparable at quarterback, receiver, tight end, and in the secondary. Which team's will take advantage of the others weaknesses and which team's strengths will shine?