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Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Saturday's Game vs Duke

Did Georgia Tech make any changes to their depth chart ahead of Saturday's game?
Jackson Caudell|
Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) looks to pass during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) looks to pass during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is gearing up for one of the last unbeaten teams in the ACC to visit The Flats on Saturday. The 4-0 Duke Blue Devils will be trying to keep that zero in the loss column, but the Yellow Jackets will be looking to surprise Manny Diaz's team and get the win.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backups

QB

Alberto Mendoza

Grady Adamson

RB

Justice Haynes

Shane Marshall

RB

Malachi Hosley

J.P. Powell

RB

Trelain Maddox

Chad Alexander

WR

Jordan Allen

Coi Jean-Noel

WR

Isaiah Fuhrmann

Debron Gatling

WR

Dalen Penson

Rahkeem Smith

TE

Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans

TE

Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Markell Samuel

LG

Kevin Peay Jr

Courtney Heard

C

Jameson Riggs

Will Reed

RG

Joseph Ionata

Courtlin Heard

RT

Malachi Carney

Jordan Floyd

There are no changes to the offensive depth chart this week, but until the injury report is released on Wednesday, we are not going to know for sure who is actually available for the Yellow Jackets this weekend.

The players to watch are going to be on the offensive line. Ethan Mackenny has missed the last two games at left tackle and Jordan Floyd has gotten the start in his place. If Mackenny misses another game, I would expect for Floyd to get another start.

Jameson Riggs has also missed the last two games for the Yellow Jackets and if he is out again, Will Reed should get the start.

Brent Key talked during the bye week that every starting job is available and while that might be coach speak, it will be worth watching this weekend against the Blue Devils.

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley

DT

Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett

Amier Clarke

DT

Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones

Christian Speakman

DE

Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford

LB

Kyle Efford

CJ Gamble

LB

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan IV

LB

Cayman Spaulding

Braylon Outlaw

Nickle

Kelvin HIll

Jonas Duclona

Safety

Savion Riley

Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton

Safety

Tae Harris

Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton

Cornerback

Daiquan White

Zachary Tobe

Cornerback

Jaylen Mbakwe

Trae Stevenson Jr

Again, take this with a grain of salt until we see the injury report on Wednesday night.

Against Stanford, Georgia Tech was missing Jaylen Mbakwe, Fenix Felton, Savion Riley, Daiquan White got injured during the game, Jordan Walker, and Kyle Efford. Will any of those players make returns to face one of the nation's premier running backs?

Duke has the ACC's leading rusher in Nate Sheppard, and the second-year player certainly has the attention of head coach Brent Key. Georgia Tech however is focused on getting back to playing to their standard ahead of Saturday:

“It's about collectively binding to the principles and the values of the organization. The standards. Standards are not changing. There's boundaries here. Boundaries don't do the job. The enforcement of boundaries do the job. There's rules. There's standards. There's a way we do things. That's whether you're in the building, on the field, away from here, socially, with your family. None of that matters. There's a way you carry yourself as a Georgia Tech football player, and that will not change.

That will not change. I owe that to this place, this place that's given me so much in my life. Everybody else that's worn the white and gold, that's what I owe them, having stand-up young men who are disciplined, tough, and play the game the right way and are accountable to each other,” said Key.

We will see if that happens when Duke arrives on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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