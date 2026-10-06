Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Saturday's Game vs Duke
In this story:
Georgia Tech is gearing up for one of the last unbeaten teams in the ACC to visit The Flats on Saturday. The 4-0 Duke Blue Devils will be trying to keep that zero in the loss column, but the Yellow Jackets will be looking to surprise Manny Diaz's team and get the win.
Ahead of the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backups
QB
Alberto Mendoza
Grady Adamson
RB
Justice Haynes
Shane Marshall
RB
Malachi Hosley
J.P. Powell
RB
Trelain Maddox
Chad Alexander
WR
Jordan Allen
Coi Jean-Noel
WR
Isaiah Fuhrmann
Debron Gatling
WR
Dalen Penson
Rahkeem Smith
TE
Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans
TE
Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Markell Samuel
LG
Kevin Peay Jr
Courtney Heard
C
Jameson Riggs
Will Reed
RG
Joseph Ionata
Courtlin Heard
RT
Malachi Carney
Jordan Floyd
There are no changes to the offensive depth chart this week, but until the injury report is released on Wednesday, we are not going to know for sure who is actually available for the Yellow Jackets this weekend.
The players to watch are going to be on the offensive line. Ethan Mackenny has missed the last two games at left tackle and Jordan Floyd has gotten the start in his place. If Mackenny misses another game, I would expect for Floyd to get another start.
Jameson Riggs has also missed the last two games for the Yellow Jackets and if he is out again, Will Reed should get the start.
Brent Key talked during the bye week that every starting job is available and while that might be coach speak, it will be worth watching this weekend against the Blue Devils.
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley
DT
Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett
Amier Clarke
DT
Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones
Christian Speakman
DE
Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford
LB
Kyle Efford
CJ Gamble
LB
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan IV
LB
Cayman Spaulding
Braylon Outlaw
Nickle
Kelvin HIll
Jonas Duclona
Safety
Savion Riley
Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton
Safety
Tae Harris
Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton
Cornerback
Daiquan White
Zachary Tobe
Cornerback
Jaylen Mbakwe
Trae Stevenson Jr
Again, take this with a grain of salt until we see the injury report on Wednesday night.
Against Stanford, Georgia Tech was missing Jaylen Mbakwe, Fenix Felton, Savion Riley, Daiquan White got injured during the game, Jordan Walker, and Kyle Efford. Will any of those players make returns to face one of the nation's premier running backs?
Duke has the ACC's leading rusher in Nate Sheppard, and the second-year player certainly has the attention of head coach Brent Key. Georgia Tech however is focused on getting back to playing to their standard ahead of Saturday:
“It's about collectively binding to the principles and the values of the organization. The standards. Standards are not changing. There's boundaries here. Boundaries don't do the job. The enforcement of boundaries do the job. There's rules. There's standards. There's a way we do things. That's whether you're in the building, on the field, away from here, socially, with your family. None of that matters. There's a way you carry yourself as a Georgia Tech football player, and that will not change.
That will not change. I owe that to this place, this place that's given me so much in my life. Everybody else that's worn the white and gold, that's what I owe them, having stand-up young men who are disciplined, tough, and play the game the right way and are accountable to each other,” said Key.
We will see if that happens when Duke arrives on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell