Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart For Saturday's Game vs Duke

Georgia Tech is gearing up for one of the last unbeaten teams in the ACC to visit The Flats on Saturday. The 4-0 Duke Blue Devils will be trying to keep that zero in the loss column, but the Yellow Jackets will be looking to surprise Manny Diaz's team and get the win.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart.

Offense

Position Starter Backups QB Alberto Mendoza Grady Adamson RB Justice Haynes Shane Marshall RB Malachi Hosley J.P. Powell RB Trelain Maddox Chad Alexander WR Jordan Allen Coi Jean-Noel WR Isaiah Fuhrmann Debron Gatling WR Dalen Penson Rahkeem Smith TE Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans TE Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr LT Ethan Mackenny Markell Samuel LG Kevin Peay Jr Courtney Heard C Jameson Riggs Will Reed RG Joseph Ionata Courtlin Heard RT Malachi Carney Jordan Floyd

There are no changes to the offensive depth chart this week, but until the injury report is released on Wednesday, we are not going to know for sure who is actually available for the Yellow Jackets this weekend.

The players to watch are going to be on the offensive line. Ethan Mackenny has missed the last two games at left tackle and Jordan Floyd has gotten the start in his place. If Mackenny misses another game, I would expect for Floyd to get another start.

Jameson Riggs has also missed the last two games for the Yellow Jackets and if he is out again, Will Reed should get the start.

Brent Key talked during the bye week that every starting job is available and while that might be coach speak, it will be worth watching this weekend against the Blue Devils.

Defense

Position Starter Backup DE Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley DT Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett Amier Clarke DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones Christian Speakman DE Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford LB Kyle Efford CJ Gamble LB E.J. Lightsey Melvin Jordan IV LB Cayman Spaulding Braylon Outlaw Nickle Kelvin HIll Jonas Duclona Safety Savion Riley Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton Safety Tae Harris Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton Cornerback Daiquan White Zachary Tobe Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe Trae Stevenson Jr

Again, take this with a grain of salt until we see the injury report on Wednesday night.

Against Stanford, Georgia Tech was missing Jaylen Mbakwe, Fenix Felton, Savion Riley, Daiquan White got injured during the game, Jordan Walker, and Kyle Efford. Will any of those players make returns to face one of the nation's premier running backs?

Duke has the ACC's leading rusher in Nate Sheppard, and the second-year player certainly has the attention of head coach Brent Key. Georgia Tech however is focused on getting back to playing to their standard ahead of Saturday:

“It's about collectively binding to the principles and the values of the organization. The standards. Standards are not changing. There's boundaries here. Boundaries don't do the job. The enforcement of boundaries do the job. There's rules. There's standards. There's a way we do things. That's whether you're in the building, on the field, away from here, socially, with your family. None of that matters. There's a way you carry yourself as a Georgia Tech football player, and that will not change.

That will not change. I owe that to this place, this place that's given me so much in my life. Everybody else that's worn the white and gold, that's what I owe them, having stand-up young men who are disciplined, tough, and play the game the right way and are accountable to each other,” said Key.

We will see if that happens when Duke arrives on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.