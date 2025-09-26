Final Score Predictions For Each Week Five ACC Game
Week 5 is just about here.
There is a huge impending weekday game in the ACC that will have a big impact on the conference between a hopeful and a contender. Whoever comes out on top will be in a good position.
The next few weeks will tell us a lot about how serious a contender Florida State is, especially a matchup with Miami coming up in Week 6.
Virginia has a good chance to shake up the balance with a win on Friday night at home and prove that they are a dark horse contender in the ACC.
So who will be the winners?
Friday
Florida State at Virginia (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Florida State is seen as a true contender in the ACC and have been performing well under quarterback Tommy Castellanos who has led the Seminoles to a 3-0 record. Even more impressive has been the rushing attack for the Seminoles. They set a school record 498 rushing yards against Kent State in a 66-10 win. Gavin Sawchuk had one of his best performances of the year, rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns. The running game has been superb and a calling card on offense for the Seminoles. It will be important that they don’t look at ahead to Miami and take the Cavaliers seriously on Friday night if they want to avoid an upset.
Virginia has a great opportunity to show the country on Friday night against Florida State. They will be heavy underdogs and expect to lose, but they could play spoiler and be a team that provides an imbalance in the ACC. Chandler Morris has quietly been a pleasant surprise for the Cavaliers throwing for 1,050 yards and eight touchdowns to only one interception. He’s been a bright spot and is flourishing with the Cavaliers.
Winner: Florida State
Saturday
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (12:00 p.m ET, ESPN or ESPN2)
The Yellow Jackets are another team who has show they are a contender in the ACC and could claim the crown. They handled business against Clemson and have continued to play at high level this season. They have a top 15 rushing attack in the country and their passing offense hasn’t even broke out yet which will be a problem for other teams. Throughout the week of practice, Georgia Tech has remained focus on their opponent and have said all of the right things in preparation of Wake Forest. They have to make sure they don’t let this become a trap game and affect
Wake Forest has been sneaky this season and a team that has played well against the competition. They are being led on the ground by Demond Claiborne who has rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 9.9 yards per carry and will be one to watch in this game.
If Georgia Tech takes care of the football and avoid any slow starts, they should come out on top.
Winner: Georgia Tech
Louisville at Pittsburgh (12:00 p.m ET, ESPN or ESPN2)
This quietly could be one of the better games in the ACC this week. Coming into the 2025 season, Louisville was considered one of the top teams in the ACC and they have looked like it early in the season averaging 39.66 points per game. Louisville is facing its first true test of the season as it opens ACC play on the road against another viable opponent in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh is looking to avoid its second loss of the season after dropping its most recent game against West Virginia in a 31-24 loss. The Panthers have been led by sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein who has thrown for 822 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025
Winner: Pittsburgh
Duke at Syracuse (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
This game feels like it has high scoring all over it, especially with how both of these teams can put points on the board.
Duke put up 45 points on an improving NC State team that was seen as a spoiler coming into the year with the improvement of QB CJ Bailey. Darrian Mensah has been a nice addition to the Blue Devils and is continuing to show he can be the master of an elite passing attack. Duke can add another quality win to its resume early in the season with an upset over Syracuse.
Syracuse is coming off an upset win over Clemson last week, winning the game despite losing their starting QB Steve Angeli to a torn achilles. They will now turn to Rickie Collins moving forward. It shouldn’t change too much for the Orange who played one of their better games of the season.
Winner: Syracuse
California at Boston College (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
California is coming off an ugly loss to San Diego State where they were shut out. Their true freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has been a bright spot for the Golden Bears but struggled mightily a week ago. Will he be able to overcome the adversity he faced and lead the Golden Bears to a victory?
Boston College has struggled to begin the season and is off to a 1-2 start in 2025 with losses to Michigan State and Stanford. Their defense has been a questionable part of the team this year giving up a lot of points. Can they slow down an emerging freshman quarterback and make his life miserable?
Winner: California
Virginia Tech at NC State (7:00 p.m, ET, The CW)
Virginia Tech has already had a tough season and is probably has more questions than answers. Virginia Tech already fired former head coach Brent Pry and is moving in a different direction. The Hokies did pick up a win against Wofford, finishing with their highest scoring output of the season but will face a tougher test on the road against a good NC State team.
NC State is looking to rebound after an early loss to Duke in the season. Sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers has been a bright spot on offense. He has already amassed 503 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He is dynamic in the open field and has been a big play machine.
Winner: NC State
San Jose State at Stanford (7:30 p.m, ACC Network)
It’s been a rebuilding year for the Cardinals with a new head coach in Frank Reich and a new general manager in Andrew Luck. It will take time for things to come together. At least in the meantime, they have a win over Boston College in conference play. They should be able to handle business at home against San Jose State and emerge victorious.
Winner: Stanford