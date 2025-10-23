Final Score Predictions For Every Week Nine ACC Football Game
The final Saturday in October is here.
The ACC race continues to be tight and this week is going to be about who avoids slipping up. Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia, and Miami are all double-digit favorites this weekend while SMU is a very slight favorite on the road in Wake Forest. Will all of these teams win and make November a month to remember in the ACC?
Here are my picks for the winners this weekend (note, I will have a full preview and prediction for Georgia Tech vs Syracuse tomorrow).
Friday
Cal at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
The Golden Bears are still in the ACC race with just one conference loss and to remain in it, they have to survive a cross-country trip to Blacksburg and beat Virginia Tech. Cal barely survived at home last weekend vs North Carolina, but should they be underdogs against a 2-5 Virginia Tech team? The Hokies had a bye week to get ready for this game, but it is hard to trust them in this spot.
Final Score: Cal 28, Virginia Tech 24
Saturday
Virginia at North Carolina (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Speaking of teams that survived, UVA barely got through last week's game vs Washington State. The Cavaliers are still unbeaten in ACC play and have dreams of getting to Charlotte. North Carolina has looked lifeless all season, but gave Cal a good fight last Friday night. Still, I trust the Virginia offense to bounce back and the close call last week might be just what this team needed to remind them that anyone can be beat.
Final Score: Virginia 35, North Carolina 20
SMU at Wake Forest (12:00 p.m. ET, CW network)
SMU is one of three teams still unbeaten in ACC play, but now they get a tricky road test in Winston-Salem against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have been a feisty team this season, nearly knocking off Georgia Tech earlier in the season and they have had two weeks to get ready for the Mustangs. Given that and the possibility that SMU might be looking ahead to next weekends game vs Miami, I like the upset here forJake Dickert and Wake Forest.
Final Score: Wake Forest 24, SMU 21
NC State at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Pittsburgh can not only get to bowl eligibility with a win vs the Wolfpack, but they can also remain alive as a darkhorse team in the ACC race. This offense has been clicking since making the quarterback change and this Wolfpack defense has been getting gashed all season. Despite NC State having the rest advantage, Pittsburgh finds a way to get it done at home.
Final Score: Pittsburgh 27, NC State 20
Stanford at Miami (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Miami looked like one of the best teams in the country heading into last week's game vs Louisville, but the Cardinals sprung the upset trap on them and completely shook up the ACC race. Now, the Hurricanes look to rebound against Stanford at home. The Cardinal pulled off a big upset last week vs Florida State, but that probably got Miami's attention and they are going to be angry after last week. Hurricanes win big.
Final Score: Miami 45, Stanford 10
Boston College vs Louisville (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
This is the perfect team for Louisville to be playing after their big win over Miami. The Eagles are 1-6 this season and are coming off of a loss to UConn at home. Cardinals win big.
Final Score: Louisville 42, Boston College 13