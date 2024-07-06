Five Georgia Tech Players Poised to Take the Next Step in 2024
Georgia Tech is returning one of its most talented teams in quite some time this upcoming season and they have hopes of improving on their 7-6 record from a year ago. A huge reason for their success last year was they had a number of players take the next step in their development. Whether it was Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, Eric Singleton Jr, or the entire offensive line, Georgia Tech saw a number of guys improve last year.
Who could be the guys to do that this season? Georgia Tech is returning a number of starters, but that does not mean that they don't have guys that could take the next step. Here are some guys that I am keeping my eye on.
WR Leo Blackburn
Georgia Tech has one of the deepest wide receiver groups in the ACC, but they could elevate themselves if they can get a healthy season out of Leo Blackburn. Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense. While Singleton Jr, Malik Rutherford, and Christian Leary are all talented, they don't possess the size that Blackburn does.
TE Jackson Hawes
In terms of the passing game and numbers, Georgia Tech did not have a tight end that posted huge numbers. Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson offered a lot in terms of blocking and leadership and won't be easy to replace. Georgia Tech took two transfers at tight end this offseason and Yale transfer Jackson Hawes is a gjy to watch. Brent Key praised Hawes at different times about his ability to make tough catches over the middle and be a physical target in the passing game. I think Hawes could take a step up and give Haynes King yet another dangerous target in the passing game.
DT Horace Lockett
The Georgia Tech defense was not good last year, but the Yellow Jackets have talent on the interior of the defensive line. Zeek Biggers was an All-ACC honorable mention and Georgia Tech has brought in Miami/Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore and Penn State transfer Jordan van den Berg to provide depth and make an impact. The guy I think is ready to take a big step forward though is redshirt sophomore Horace Lockett. At 6'6 341 LBS, Lockett could team up with Biggers to create a really nice duo on the interior and I think the run defense will take a much needed step forward if that happens.
LB Kyle Efford
Kyle Efford could be ready to have a big 2024 season. Efford took over a starting spot in the final seven games last season and finished with 81 tackles, one sack, and an interception. Efford finished as the 7th highest-graded player on the defense per PFF (Pro Football Focus), totaling 375 snaps and finishing with a solid 69.2 grade. The way Efford came on down the stretch for Georgia Tech should give fans optimism that this position will be better in 2024. It might seem like a stretch to say someone who led the team in tackles is going to take the next step, but that is how good I think Efford could be.
DB Clayton Powell-Lee
Powell-Lee has been on the field since he was a freshman and I think that his third year could be his best. Powell-Lee is one of Georgia Tech's highest-graded returning players on defense according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Last season, he finished with a 74.2 grade on defense on 698 snaps and he has only been improving since he got on the field in 2022. He was the second leading tackler on Georgia Tech last season, finishing with 71 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception. In 2022, Powell-Lee finished the year with 46 tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception. He played well in a win against Virginia Tech, totaling six tackles and an interception in the game and he was named the ACC defensive back of the week after that performance.