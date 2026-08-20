Three Takeaways From Georgia Tech TE Chris Corbo's Thursday Media Availability

Georgia Tech tight end Chris Corbo talked to the media on Thursday after fall practice. Here are three takeaways from his presser.

1. George Godsey will have a major impact on the tight ends

While Nathan Brock is the tight ends coach for the Yellow Jackets, they have an offensive coordinator who has coached a number of NFL tight ends who have been All-Pros, Pro Bowlers, and top pass catchers. That experience will be very valuable to the tight end room, with how he is going to use them and make them more of a featured part of the offense. Corbo talked about the value he brings to the room and why it will help the tight end room as a whole.

“It's been great. Coach Godsey obviously, you know, was just with the Ravens for, you know, the last couple years and then in the NFL. Before that, working with some pristine tight ends. Um, it's been great, um, to, you know, have him with Coach Brock and Coach Judge.

Um, it's been a pleasure. Um a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience and you know just small things that you don't really think about um in in you know the the idea of like run blocking or or routes um and just the small details that they bring um they that they watch guys like Gronk and Mark Andrews and Isaiah likely do um for years um and to be able to you know pick their brain and learn those type of things has been awesome to incorporate into our own games,” said Corbo.

2. Alberto Mendoza continues to receive praise from teammates

Chris Corbo was asked about his quarterback and his preparation, and his answer will help Yellow Jackets fans feel even better about what they have as a starting quarterback. His preparation and the way he thinks as an NFL quarterback continue to be synonymous with his teammates and coaching staff.

“He's one of one. He loves this. He really puts his all into it. um just the things that he says and sees, it's like, wow, this guy is like he's got the mind of an NFL quarterback. I mean, you could really see it. Um, you know, he's one of the smartest people I've ever been around. I mean, even when we're back at home, just like the stuff that he's doing on his own just to make sure that he's putting himself and the team in the best position is sweet.

Just looking through different uh play calls, bringing up different ideas, just brainstorming and walking through things the night before. Um, it's really a pleasure to watch and to be around, and it not only helps the team, but being able to visualize it helps me um, you know pick his brain and things like that,” said Corbo.

3. The most ideal place to catch the ball



While some may not like to catch the ball in certain areas of the field, especially in the middle, Corbo relishes catching the ball in between safeties and backers, but there is one area of the field he performs the best. He said which area where he can thrive for the Yellow Jackets.

“I think the middle of the field. A lot of people think it's, you know, a tough spot because there's, you know, it's dangerous, but I think if you can, you know, make a play in the middle of the field, there's a lot of room to work with whether you split the safeties or backers.

There's a lot of green grass in there if you really look at it .With Berto, we've worked on a lot of things, um, as a group, you know, with him. Um, just, you know, back shoulders, different locations on the field of of different holes and seams within zones or, you know, breaking routes against man. He's done a great job getting with us, uh, and just learning, you know, different small things that we can do to give ourselves, you know, the best chance to win in certain routes,” said Corbo.