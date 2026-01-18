Five Players Georgia Tech Was Glad It Did Not Lose In the Transfer Portal

It was a chaotic two weeks as the transfer portal was open, but now it is closed. That does not mean that schools cannot still add talent from players who are in the portal, but the deadline to enter the portal was Friday.

Georgia Tech had an interesting portal cycle. They lost a few players who were expected to be contributors (most of them to Florida), but they were able to gain some talent as well. Not only that, but not every impact player for Georgia Tech entered the portal and here are the five guys that Georgia Tech has to be happy they were able to keep this cycle.

1. WR Jordan Allen

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech is losing a lot of production in their wide receiver room and Jordan Allen is going to be the top returner on the team.

Last season as a true freshman, Allen caught 22 passes for 304 yards as well as having 85 yards on six carries. Given the losses of Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, Isiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, Dean Patterson, Zion Taylor, and Jamauri Brice, Georgia Tech is going to need Allen to step up in a big way next year.

2. RB Malachi Hosley

While Justice is the big addition to the Georgia Tech roster this offseason, keeping Malachi Hosley is still important and gives Georgia Tech one of the top running back rooms in the country.

Hosley was the best running back on the Yellow Jackets last season, gaining 697 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging over seven yards per carry as well. Keeping Hosley gives Georgia Tech a great 1-2 punch and with Haynes coming off a season ending foot injury, having depth at running bak is going to be very important.

3. OT Ethan Mackenny

Ethan Mackenny has been a starter for a couple of seasons at Georgia Tech and keeping him as the anchor of the line for next season is a huge win for Brent Key.

The Yellow Jackets are losing Keylan Rutledge, Joe Fusile, and Harrison Moore from this past seasons line and have picked up some important additions in the portal as well. Mackenny finished with a 67.7 grade in Pro Football Focus in over 750 snaps last season and keeping him will be huge for next season.

4. DB Tae Harris

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs with the ball while Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tae Harris (27) defends during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Harris saw the field plenty as a true freshman and is going to be a key part of the Yellow Jackets defense under new coordinator Jason Semore.

Last season, Harris finished as the third highest-graded player on the Yellow Jackets defense, finishing with a 74.4 overall grade in overa 200 snaps. He finished the season with 20 tackles and two pass deflections.

Harris is one of the most talented players on the roster and should be a big factor for next season.

5. DL Christian Garrett

Garrett is another young defender that showed flashes for the Yellow Jackets last season and is going to be someone to watch on the defensive line this season. While Georgia Tech has been busy adding defensive linemen through the portal, I still expect Garrett to factor in heavily next season.

The former four star defensive lineman finished with a very solid 72.6 grade on PFF, totaling eight tackles and 1.5 sacks this past season.

