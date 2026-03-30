Five Under The Radar Players Who Can Raise Georgia Tech's Ceiling In 2026

Georgia Tech has several players who have been highlighted throughout the offseason and the spring as players to watch in 2026. Today, we are looking at some underrated players who have a chance to raise the ceiling for the Yellow Jackets and make them an even better team in 2026. These are names not being mentioned or even considered for Georgia Tech that could help them reach new heights. Let’s take a closer look.

Tawfiq Thomas

Thomas is a player not being talked about enough, and is being slept on for the Yellow Jackets. Thomas finished his final season with Colorado, recording 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a QB hurry, and a PBU. The stats aren’t gaudy, but it is not bad for an interior defensive lineman. Thomas has a different level of intensity to him, and he plays with a certain fire and passion when you watch him on tape.

The Yellow Jackets need that in the interior of their defensive line, especially after having a below-average run defense a season ago, ranking No.88. The Yellow Jackets gave up an average of 164.3 rushing yards per game. Thomas will be a player who can help aid this team better with their run defense with how he flows to the ball, eats up space, and how good a tackler he is in one-on-one situations. Thomas can significantly raise the ceiling for the Yellow Jackets and be a player who makes a true difference in 2026.

Dalen Penson

Penson was a heavily recruited player coming out of high school and was a four-star prospect. The exceptional track and field star and two-way player decided to stay home and play for the Yellow Jackets. He played sparingly in his first season with the Yellow Jackets, being primarily relegated to a special teams role. However, this year is different for Penson, who is making plays in spring practice per the Georgia Tech social media page. Here is a clip of him playing a play on the ball and an interception.

It won’t be easy with a cornerback room that consists of Zach Tobe, Jaylen Mbakwe, Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, Jon Mitchell, Jaedyn Terry, Troy Stevenson IV, and Elgin Sessions, but if Penson can keep making plays, it will be hard to keep him off the field. He could be a player who raises the ceiling for the Yellow Jackets as another player they can lean on in the secondary.

Fenix Felton

Felton is another under-the-radar name that isn’t being talked about after a stellar end to the season. In just three games played, he finished with 18 tackles, including six in the final two games of the season vs Georgia and BYU. Felton has a lot of untapped potential and looks to be in line to secure the starting safety role opposite of Tae Harris. Felton is a player with natural instincts, an excellent one-on-one tackler, and has great anticipation.

A lot of the eyes will go to Harris in the safety room, but if Felton is equally as good or even better, the Yellow Jackets might have one of the best safety tandems in the conference. I don’t say that lightly. Having two potential elite safeties would be a game-changer for the Yellow Jackets. With how aggressive the new scheme is under defensive coordinator Jason Semore, that plays in favor of Felton, who is an extremely aggressive player who could end up with a lot of interceptions and forced fumbles in 2026. Keep your eyes peeled for No.31 next season.

Gavin Harris

The Yellow Jackets have a legit pass-catching option in Gavin Harris, who will be a mismatch against defenses next season. With New Mexico State, he finished with 37 catches, 533 yards, and a touchdown. He is a reliable guy on third and long and one who can make those plays in key situations. Harris has a huge catch radius and is a player who can make plays after the catch, which makes him invaluable for the Yellow Jackets. Last season, Georgia Tech had solid production from the tight end room, but oftentimes, we would see drops or the inability to consistently make plays. That is not the case with Harris, who could be a big difference maker and an under-the-radar player that can be a go-to option for quarterback Alberto Mendoza.

Isaiah Fuhrmann

One of the biggest questions for the Yellow Jackets is who WR2 will be in the fall. Is it Jaiven Plummer, Cal Faulkner, true freshman Kentrell Davis, Chris Elko, Debron Gatling, or Rahkeem Smith? Or will we see the Yellow Jackets do it by committee, which is also a viable solution?

A name I didn’t mention is Isaiah Fuhrmann, who is a massive target with his 6’4 and 200-pound frame. Fuhrmann is a name that is flying under the radar, but he has a strong chance to be WR2 for the Yellow Jackets. If he can be that go-to wide receiver alongside Jordan Allen, it could make a huge difference. A place to watch for him will be in the red zone. The fade ball, slants, digs, and quick routes in coverage could be his forte next season. If Fuhrmann can pan out and be good, he can raise the ceiling of the Georgia Tech offense that will be even more respectable and one you can’t ignore.