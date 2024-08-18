Florida State Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Georgia Tech
Game week for Georgia Tech vs Florida State has arrived.
The Seminoles and the Yellow Jackets are going to kick off the 2024 college football season on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, and today, FSU released their depth chart for the game on Saturday. There are a lot of new starters across the board for Florida State.
Former Clemson and Oregon State starter D.J. Uigalelei is going to be the starter for the Seminoles on Saturday and he is going to be one of the key players to watch. Uiagalelei is talented, but not the most consistent quarterback, but he has not had an offensive coach like Norvell before.
Florida State is going to have a powerful running attack led by Alabama transfer Roydell Williams and Lawrance Toafili. Malik Benson, Ja'khi Douglas, and Jalen Brown are the starters at receiver, with Benson and Brown being new transfers making their Florida State debuts. The wide receiver position is one of the question marks for Florida State after losing Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman. Kyle Morlock is the starter at tight end.
The offensive line is going to be one of Florida State's biggest strengths. Darius Washington, Richie Leonard IV, and Maurice Smith are locked in starting positions, while Florida State listed Keiondre Jones or TJ Ferguson at right guard and either Jeremiah Byers or Robert Scott Jr will start at right tackle.
The defensive line is headline by Patrick Payton and Georgia transfer Marvin Jones Jr at the defensive end positions and then Joshua Farmer and Miami transfer Darrell Jackson on the interior. DJ Lundy is the starter at one linebacker spot while Cam Riley or Blake Nichelson will start at the other.
The secondary sees Fentrell Cypress and Azareye'h Thomas at corner, which should be a tremendous duo. Either Kevin Knowles II or Alabama transfer Earl Little Jr will be the nickel. Shyheim Brown is listed as the starter at the "Buck" position and either Miami transfer Davonte Brown or sophomore Conrad Hussey will be the starter at free safety.
This is a talented roster and there were no real surprises on this depth chart release today. Florida State is going to provide a ton of challenges for Georgia Tech and they are going to have to play a very good game to be able to be in position to pull the upset.