Former Georgia Tech CB Ahmari Harvey Signs with the Denver Broncos as an Undrafted Free Agent

One of the best defensive players for Georgia Tech is officially off the board. Ahmari Harvey is headed to the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent and will get a chance to make one of the best rosters in the NFL.

Georgia Tech UDFA signings so far:



-Haynes King to the Panther

-Eric Rivers to the Bucs

-Ahmari Harvey to the Broncos

-Malik Rutherford to the Falcons — Alex Farrer (@AFarrersports) April 26, 2026

Harvey joins Haynes King (Panthers), Eric Rivers (Bucs), and Malik Rutherford (Falcons) as players who have signed undrafted free agent deals. Keylan Rutledge and Jordan van den Berg were the only Yellow Jackets drafted.

Top defender for Georgia Tech

Harvey has been the best cover corner for the Yellow Jackets the past few seasons and has only developed and played at a high level at each turn. He finished with 26 tackles, seven passes defensed, and a sack. He is known for his physicality, ability to tackle, and having great technique.

Harvey heard from several NFC teams throughout the process, and one of the main culprits was the hometown Atlanta Falcons, whom he heard from several times throughout the process. Seattle was another team that was involved with Harvey and scheduled meetings.

Harvey put together a productive pro day and looked good throughout position drills, shuttles, and the 40-yard dash. His interest continued to rise as the pre-draft process went on, and he nailed it with strong play and his interviews. That paid off with him being selected on Day Three of the NFL Draft.

For fans that are wondering, here is a deeper look on Harvey and what he brings to the table when I wrote about him.

“When you take a deeper look at his numbers via Pro Football Focus (PFF), Harvey finished with a 71.9 defensive grade, 74.7 tackling grade, and a 75.7 coverage grade. Harvey also added 12 defensive stops and didn’t have a touchdown scored on him this past season. He recorded his best game against Virginia Tech, allowing just one catch and finishing with a season-high 80.3 defensive grade and an 81.9 coverage grade. An area he really improved in was his tackling this season, and he set a career-high grade in that area via PFF. His defensive grade was the second-highest of his career, and he nearly matched his coverage grade this season, only being 0.2 points off.”

Harvey now will get a chance to play at the next level and potentially even line up at several positions and could see the field early. With his ball skills and versatility, Harvey could have a big role sooner rather than later in the NFL.