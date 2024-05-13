Former Georgia Tech Linebacker Paul Moala Signs With the Chicago Bears After Rookie Minicamp Tryout
Paul Moala got a chance to try out with the Chicago Bears in their rookie minicamp and according to multiple reports, Moala will be signing a deal with the Bears following their rookie minicamp.
This is awesome news for Moala. He could have a real chance to make the roster if he keeps impressing and he is going to have a chance to make an impact in training camp and in the preseason. Keep an eye on Moala's progress for the rest of the summer leading up to the 2024-2025 season.
Last season, Moala finished with 63 tackles, three sacks, and three forced fumbles. His biggest forced fumble came in the crazy win over Miami. Moala forced Miami running back Don Chaney to fumble the ball, which led to one of the craziest endings in college football history.
According to PFF, Moala played 699 snaps and finished with a 68.2 grade on defense, including 67.2 run defense grade, a 68.5 tackling grade, and a 75.1 passing grade.
Here is more on Moala from Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Redshirt Senior): Has started all 12 games at linebacker in his lone season as a Yellow Jacket … Ranks fifth on the team in tackles (59), second in tackles for loss (eight) and is tied for third in sacks (two) … Is tied for second in the ACC and 16th nationally with three forced fumbles (.25 per game) … Had at least three tackles in 11-of-12 games … Recorded tackles for loss in six-straight games from Sept. 9 (South Carolina State) to Oct. 21 (Boston College) … Notched first sack of the season in 30-16 win at Wake Forest (Sept. 23) … Turned in best performance of the season in 23-20 win at No. 17 Miami (Fla.) (Oct. 7) … In addition to seven tackles, a season-best 1.5 TFL and a sack, Moala made perhaps the biggest play of the season for the Yellow Jackets when he forced a fumble that Tech, trailing 20-17, recovered at its own 26 yard line with 26 seconds to go in the game … After Moala’s forced fumble, the Jackets marched 74 yards in four plays and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 44-yard pass from Haynes King to Christian Leary with one second remaining … Had seven tackles apiece against Boston College (Oct. 21) and at Clemson (Nov. 11) … Matched a school record with two forced fumbles in bowl-clinching win over Syracuse (Nov. 18) … Had six tackles and a TFL against No. 1 Georgia.
Idaho (2022): Has two seasons of eligibility remaining after transferring from Idaho … Played in all 12 games in his lone season at Idaho … Tied for third on the team with 61 tackles … Led squad with seven tackles for loss … Tied for second on team with two sacks … Tied for third in the Big Sky Conference with a team-high-tying four interceptions … Broke up five passes, which was good for fourth on the squad … Also added a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries … Notched multiple tackles in all 12 games … Had a season-high eight tackles and an interception against Drake (Sept. 17) … Recorded his second-most tackles (6) and most tackles for loss (2) in a game and added a sack and an interception at Montana (Oct. 15) … Also had interceptions against Northern Colorado (Oct. 1) and at Sacramento State (Oct. 29) … Forced a fumble in season opener at Washington State (Sept. 3).
Notre Dame (2018-21): Appeared in 23 games over four seasons at Notre Dame … Saw action in seven games as a true freshman in 2018 and recorded first collegiate tackle in penultimate game of the regular season vs. Syracuse … Recorded 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 12 games as a sophomore in 2019 … Forced fumble and fumble recovery came when he intercepted a pitch against Navy, which he returned 27 yards for a touchdown … Saw action in the first three games of the 2020 campaign before sustaining a season-ending injury in Game 3 against Florida State … Five of his seven tackles came in season opener against Duke, which were ND’s third-most stops in the season-opening win … Only appeared in one game – the season opener at Florida State – in 2021.
High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Indiana by ESPN … Named Indiana’s 2017 Mr. Football Defensive Back by the Indiana Football Coaches Association ratings board and the Indianapolis Star … Named Northern Indiana Conference North Division MVP and first-team all-conference as a senior in ’17 … Stuffed the stat sheer with 67 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and seven touchdowns (five on kickoff/punt returns, two on receptions) as a senior … Helped lead Penn to a 13-2 record and 2017 Indiana 6A state championship game appearance as a senior … Coached by Cory Yeoman.