Former Georgia Tech Receiver Eric Singleton Jr Receives Prediction To Land With Top SEC School
Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr is widely regarded as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal and on Saturday, he released a top five (in no particular order) of Miami, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Texas. Today, Singleton has gotten a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction from Ole Miss insider David Johnson for Singleton to land with the Rebels. That would be a major addition to Ole Miss to get the top player in the portal. The Rebels have been very good at adding talent in the portal since Lane Kiffin took over as head coach and he has gotten former Yellow Jackets (Jared Ivey) before and had them make an impact on the team. Now, a crystal ball prediction does not guarantee he will land there, but it could show that things are trending in favor of the Rebels for the former Yellow Jacket.
Singleton Jr. led all freshmen (true or redshirt) nationally with 64.2 receiving yards per game and ranks second among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions in 2023. His 706 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the ACC, while his six TD receptions were just one shy of the Georgia Tech freshman record of seven, held by Calvin Johnson (2004) and Ahmarean Brown (2019).
Singleton Jr was in the running for offensive rookie of the year and he finished second. NC State wide receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion was awarded the Rookie of the Year.
This past season, Singleton caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective runner, going for 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. He is a dynamic receiver with blazing speed and he won't be easy to replace in the offense. It should be noted that Singleton could change his mind and return to Georgia Tech, but right now, he is going to be one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Singleton played 642 snaps and finished with a 73.7 grade on offense, the 9th-best grade on Georgia Tech's offense
As of right now, Georiga Tech is slated to lose four receivers from this past year's team. Leo Blackburn announced that he is going to be entering the transfer portal, while Chase Lane and Abdul Janneh are out of eligibility. Singelton was going to be one of Georgia Tech's top playmakers in 2025 and the duo of both he and Malik Rutherford would have been one of the best in the ACC.
Georgia Tech has two commitments from the transfer portal so far this cycle, both from the secondary. UAB cornerback Kelvin Hill and Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White have both committed to the Yellow Jackets in the past two days.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore
White and Hill are going to have a chance to come in and play right away and will be names to watch across the spring.