Former Georgia Tech Special Teams Coach Ricky Brumfield Has Been Reportedly Hired At Syracuse
According to multiple reports, former Georgia Tech special teams/cornerbacks coach Ricky Brumfield has found his new job. Brumfield is going to be staying in the ACC and joining the staff at Syracuse with Fran Brown.
Brumfield spent the entire 2023 season with Georgia Tech and part of the 2024 season with the Yellow Jackets. He left the team ahead of the matchup with Virginia Tech at the end of October.
Back in September, Brumfield reportedly signed a contract extension with the Yellow Jackets and 247Sports Chris Hummer had this to say about the contract extension:
"Brumfield's extension will take him through 2026 and is at an average annual value of $425,000 a year, making him one the highest-paid special teams coaches in the country. The Yellow Jackets elevated Brumfield in February to associate head coach and gave him the cornerback room in addition to his role with special teams."
Brumfield also reportedly interviewed for a position with the Los Angeles Rams back in February of 2024.
He was hired in February of 2023 and was a part of Brent Key's initial staff after he took over as the head coach of the program.
