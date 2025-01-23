All Yellow Jackets

Former Georgia Tech Special Teams Coach Ricky Brumfield Has Been Reportedly Hired At Syracuse

Brumfield was the special teams and cornerbacks coach for Georgia Tech before leaving during the 2024 season

Jackson Caudell

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to multiple reports, former Georgia Tech special teams/cornerbacks coach Ricky Brumfield has found his new job. Brumfield is going to be staying in the ACC and joining the staff at Syracuse with Fran Brown.

Brumfield spent the entire 2023 season with Georgia Tech and part of the 2024 season with the Yellow Jackets. He left the team ahead of the matchup with Virginia Tech at the end of October.

Back in September, Brumfield reportedly signed a contract extension with the Yellow Jackets and 247Sports Chris Hummer had this to say about the contract extension:

"Brumfield's extension will take him through 2026 and is at an average annual value of $425,000 a year, making him one the highest-paid special teams coaches in the country. The Yellow Jackets elevated Brumfield in February to associate head coach and gave him the cornerback room in addition to his role with special teams."

Brumfield also reportedly interviewed for a position with the Los Angeles Rams back in February of 2024.

He was hired in February of 2023 and was a part of Brent Key's initial staff after he took over as the head coach of the program.

Related Links

Georgia Tech Football: Five Games to Circle On Yellow Jackets 2025 Schedule

Five Takeaways After Georgia Tech Picks Up Its Third ACC Win by Defeating Virginia Tech.

ACC Officially Announces Release Date For 2025 Football Schedule

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football