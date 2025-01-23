Georgia Tech Football: Five Games to Circle On Yellow Jackets 2025 Schedule
The ACC has finally announced when they are going to release their football schedule for the 2025 season. The full schedule is going to be released on January 27th (next Monday), but they are going to release the dates of every week zero and week one game at 4:00 p.m. ET today on the ACC Network and then the ACC opener for all 17 teams will be announced tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. ET.
For Georgia Tech, they know the dates of their four non-conference games, but not any ACC games. In the non-con, the Yellow Jackets go to Colorado on Aug. 30th, host Gardner Webb Sept. 6th, host Temple on Sept. 20th, and face rival Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Nov. 29th. Georgia Tech's ACC road games include trips to Boston College, Duke, Wake Forest, NC State and the conference homes games include Clemson, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Pitt.
In anticipation of the schedule release, what are the five games to circle on Georgia Tech's schedule?
5. At Duke (Date TBD)
Duke was one of the surprise teams of the ACC in 2024, winning nine games in Manny Diaz's first season. The Blue Devils got one of the transfer portal's top quarterbacks when they landed Tulane transfer Darian Mensah and are looking to follow that up with another solid season. While Duke does play Clemson, the Yellow Jackets might be the second toughest game on the ACC schedule for them. The winner of this game could be considered a dark horse threat to contend in the conference. Georgia Tech won this game in 2024 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
4. vs Syracuse (Date TBD)
Like Duke, Syracuse was one of the surprise teams in the ACC and the country, winning ten games and upsetting Miami at the end of the year to keep them out of the college football playoff. Georgia Tech lost to Syracuse on the road this past season, the first loss of the year for the Yellow Jackets, and most fans will remember Syracuse head coach Fran Brown's comments after the game last September:
Syracuse is losing a lot of talent from this year's team, but Brown seems to have them positioned to be a competitor in the ACC.
3. At Colorado (Aug. 30th)
It is the first meeting of the two programs and unless something surprising happens, Deion Sanders is going to be back in Boulder for a third season. How will Colorado replace Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders? Will there be a dropoff for the Buffaloes after the season they had in 2024? Can Georgia Tech go on the road and get a win to kick off what could be a special 2025 season? If the Yellow Jackets show they can win this game, it could be a sign of things to come.
2. vs Clemson (Date TBD)
After playing every season from 1983 until 2023, Georgia Tech and Clemson did not play each other last season. The Tigers are going to make their first visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2020 (the two teams played in Mercedes Benz Stadium in 2022) and it could end up being one of the most important games in the ACC in 2025. Clemson won the league in 2024 and made the college football playoff and lost to Texas, but a lot of the key players from this past year's team will be back. Clemson is going to be the unquestioned favorite in the ACC heading into next season, but Georgia Tech will be a tough test for the Tigers and it could be a preview of the ACC Championship game. The Yellow Jackets have not beaten Clemson since 2014.
1. vs Georgia (Nov. 29th, Mercedes Benz Stadium)
This was a pretty obvious choice. This has a chance to be the most anticipated game in this rivalry in years after the eight-overtime thriller they played last season. Brent Key seems to be getting closer to his goal of knocking off the Bulldogs and 2025 could be the year the losing streak ends. There are plenty of other headlines too. Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since 2016, but they certainly have a chance to end that streak in 2025. A lot could be on the line when the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets see each other in Atlanta next season.
