Former Georgia Tech Standout Signs Free Agent Deal With San Francisco 49ers
Former Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III is going to have a new NFL team. Harvin was a punter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now he is going to play for one of the best teams in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers according to multiple reports.
Harvin was the punter in Pittsburgh for three seasons before he was released. During his career in Pittsburgh, he avreaged 43.7 yards per punt and had 75 total punts inside the 20-yard line.
Harvin is one of the best special teams players in the history of Georgia Tech Football. He was the 2020 Ray Guy Award Winner given to the nation's top punter, he was a unanimous All-American and first team All-ACC selection in 2020, a second team All-ACC selection in 2018, and a 2017 third team All-ACC,
From his bio at ramblinwreck.com:
"Put together one of the most decorated individual seasons in Georgia Tech football history … Won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter … Became the second Yellow Jacket to win the Ray Guy Award (joining Durant Brooks – 2007) … Became the first African American to win the Ray Guy Award in its 21-year history … Was a unanimous first-team All-American, becoming only the third Georgia Tech player to ever earn unanimous All-America honors (joining Ken Swilling – 1990 and Calvin Johnson – 2006) … Led the nation and set Georgia Tech and Atlantic Coast Conference records with a 48.0-yard punting average … To put the whopping 48.0-yard average into perspective, the margin between his average and the third-best average in the nation (46.7 – Washington State’s Oscar Draguicevich) was the same as the margin between Draguicevich and the nation’s ninth-best average (45.4 – San Diego State’s Tanner Kuljian) … 49% of his punts (22-of-45) traveled 50 or more yards, 47% (21-of-45) were fair caught, 40% (18-of-45) were downed inside the opponent’s 20 yard line and only 17% (8-of-45) were returned … Helped Georgia Tech rank second nationally in net punting (44.62-yard average) … Averaged at least 51 yards per punt three times in nine games (51.2 vs. UCF on Sept. 19, 51.0 at Boston College on Oct. 24 and 51.0 vs. Pitt on Dec. 10) … Was named the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week twice (51.2 avg., 3 inside 20, career-long 70-yarder vs. UCF on Sept. 19 and 51.0 avg., 3 inside 20 at Boston College on Oct. 24) and one of the award’s “Ray’s 4” recipients (honoring the nation’s four best punters each week) five times (41.7 avg., 2 inside 20 at Florida State, 49.3 avg., 3 inside 20, 64-yarder downed at 4 yard line at Syracuse on Sept. 26 and 48.3 avg., 3 inside 20 vs. Clemson on Oct. 17, in addition to the performances vs. UCF and at BC) … Finished with a 44.7-yard career punting average, which ranks second in Georgia Tech history behind only Brooks (45.3)."