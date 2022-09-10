Former Georgia Tech Star Darren Waller Earns Massive Contract Extension

It has been a great journey for former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket star Darren Waller in the NFL and today was another milestone for the Las Vegas Raiders tight end.

It was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Waller would be getting a three-year extension worth $51 million dollars in new money.

Waller has established himself as one of the best tight ends and players in the NFL, despite a rough season that was filled with injuries in 2021. Waller's total contract remaining is five years and $66.25 million dollars.

Former Georgia Tech tight end Darren Waller has been one of the best tight ends in the league Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For his career, Waller has posted over 3,000 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns on 270 receptions. After starting his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Waller found his spot with the Raiders and has developed a great connection on the field with quarterback Derek Carr.

Waller and the Raiders kick off their 2022 season against the Los Angeles Chargers tomorrow at 4:25 p.m.

