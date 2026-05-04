Four Games That Will Define Georgia Tech's 2026 Football Season

Georgia Tech is in full offseason mode and will soon be back on the field after Memorial Day to prep for the upcoming 2026 season. They have a number of big games this season that could determine how far they go and if they can restore some of the magic they captured in 2025. Let’s take a look at some of those games.

1. Week Two vs Tennessee

This is the first SEC opponent on the schedule for Georgia Tech in a season that consists of 11 Power 4 opponents. Tennessee is expected to be a good team in 2026 and have a big-time year in the fall. When it comes to the series, the Vols lead the all-time rivalry 25-17-2. Tennessee is currently on a two-game winning streak in the series. Last time they played it was an overtime thriller in 2017 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Vols won 42-41. A thing to watch is who will be QB1 for the Volunteers. Is it Faizon Brandon, George MacIntyre, or Ryan Staub?

Tennessee still has to work through that before the season begins. Why this matchup will define Georgia Tech’s season is that it comes during Week 2 and will go a long way in determining their season. Getting an SEC win would do wonders for them when it comes to competing and potentially securing a seed in the College Football Playoff. Georgia Tech has two on the schedule, and beating good Tennessee would help their strength of schedule. It is also a good barometer early on to see where they are similar to what Clemson was in 2025.

2. Clemson

Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr hit a 55-yard game-winner to knock off the Clemson Tigers last season, and it was a key loss for the Tigers that ultimately derailed their season, which was supposed to be historic. Clemson was 1-2 at that point and never recovered. You have to think Clemson is looking to get their revenge with the matchup in Death Valley this season. This match also comes later in the season for Dabo Swinney and company. We know the defense will be stout, like it always is, but the offense has some question marks after losing Cade Klubnik.

Chris Vizzina looks like he will be the presumptive starter, but he hasn’t played a whole bunch in his collegiate career. It’s unknown how he will look next fall with new playmakers at the helm. Regardless of those questions, Clemson could surprise people and be in contention on November 14th for a spot in the ACC title game. A win could go a long way for the Yellow Jackets with locking up a title game spot if they handle business in their conference slate, and this game could dictate if they are able to do so.

3. Georgia

You can make the argument that this game should be No.1, but it all depends on how the Yellow Jackets' season goes, which is to be determined. If Georgia Tech is in contention for a playoff spot, then it adds intrigue to this in-state rivalry. The Yellow Jackets have been knocking on the door the past two seasons and nearly knocked off the two-time SEC champions, but they couldn’t quite make the plays late and fell 16-9 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia Tech has an eight-game losing streak to Georgia as it stands now, and if they want to change the narrative and even win some of these in-state recruiting battles with its rival, they have to start winning games in this matchup. The last few years have shown us they aren’t far from it, but now they must capitalize.

4. Louisville

Louisville has been a team that is consistently at the top and competitive in the ACC. One thing the Cardinals are going to do is run the football and play good defense. In a lot of ways, they mimic the same style that Georgia Tech plays. This is also a late-season game for the Yellow Jackets, and they will be at home vs the Cardinals. The reason it can determine their season is that both will likely be at the top of the conference, competing for a championship spot. After playing the Cardinals, Georgia Tech will only have two ACC games remaining. A win could position them in a better spot for contention and possibly even move them up the standings. Louisville has a good program and are one of the teams you have to account for every year. A win, and they could be closer to their goal of reaching the title game.