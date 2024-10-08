Four Star Safety Cortez Redding Recaps GA Tech Game Day Visit, Why He Loves Atlanta & Playing For Jonesboro
Cortez Redding took in the sights at Georgia Tech and attended the game against Duke this past weekend. Before attending the game he named Georgia Tech as a top 12 team in contention to land him. He talks about why he decided to narrow down his list.
“I feel like it's not time to exactly make a decision, but it's time to start narrowing it down to get it realistic, and just starting to see where I actually wanna go and start considering places,” said Redding.
Redding also recapped the game day visit and how he felt attending the primetime game against Duke.
“I love where I'm from. I love Atlanta and going inside a stadium that is in downtown Atlanta, that's so beautiful. I really loved being there. When I got on the field, I started talking to some of the coaches. I talked to the defensive coordinator and I talked to Coach Peoples,” said Redding. We just talked a lot. I started talking football with them, and it was just good for me. I felt the energy. As the game went on we had to go sit by the student section. I really love the student section and the way they are. I love the people from Georgia Tech, the way they care about football, and definitely, their DB room. I love the DB room and how they get along and connect with each other and communicate. I like that part about them as well. The atmosphere there, how the defensive backs all clicked together, and how they all got a bond is what I liked.”
Atlanta truly means a lot to Cortez and he enjoys being in the city where it all started for him and put him on the map as one of the best defensive back prospects in the country.
“Atlanta means a lot to me. I love the people. Like I said, we have a lot of celebrities, a lot of fun, and a lot of good things to do down there. Atlanta is a good city for me. I earned everything I got from Atlanta,” said Redding. “I grew up in Atlanta. So being from here, I really love everything about it. I wouldn't change it for the world. I wouldn't change it for any other city. I love everything about Atlanta. So potentially playing in Atlanta is, that'd be big for me. I love to stay home. I love to play in Atlanta. It'll be fun and I love the city. So I know I would have a good time.”
One thing Redding likes about the Yellow Jackets is watching Clayton Powell-Lee play and how technically sound he is on the football field. It caught his eye and he thinks he is one of the better defensive backs in college football.
“He plays at a high level with the way he sees stuff, his technique. And I feel like a lot of guys don't notice people who are not at super big SEC schools. So I feel like even though not SEC, he's a top DB in my eyes, just based on his technique. His skills in a couple of games and in the practices I've seen him play in. I like the way he plays. He can compete at a high level,” said Redding.
Defensive backs coach Cory Peoples continues to resonate with high-end recruits because of his authenticity. Very soon he could have an elite secondary at every position. Recruits continue to express how much they
“Yeah, like everybody else, I think he's real authentic like he's really a good guy, like without football, he's a genuine person. I just liked the way he carried himself and he didn't like to try to fake kick it. He is brutally honest with you and just an authentic person. I can see that in him and he knows the game very well. I like the way that he's coaching,” said Redding.
He also enjoyed the interception Ahmari Harvey made on defense that sealed the victory for the Yellow Jackets late in the fourth quarter helping them advance to 4-2 on the season.
“I feel like any time in a situation where the game's on the defense, I love those types of situations. I feel like there are clutch moments for the defense but they don't really get to close out games. Offense gets to seal games with touchdowns,” said Redding. “So I feel like moments where it's on defense, that's big for us and I really take pride in it. Now seeing him out there and them coaching together, staying calm, keeping their composure and just knowing that they got a chance to seal the game was cool to see. Harvey getting back to reading and catching the pick to seal the game. I really liked the way he read that. It was a good play by him.”
Redding has upcoming visits set for these schools.
“I plan on getting down to Tennessee, LSU, Missouri and Florida State. I know I will be going there. I'll probably be in Tennessee twice this year,” said Redding.
A thing that is exciting to see is that the game is starting to slow down for Redding. He has a natural feel for the game and is getting better and better every day.
“I'm starting to understand everything. I'm starting to understand how to break at a right angle to make it easier to break to catch a peak. How to get off a block faster to make a tackle. So like I say that part about my game. My IQ and my technique have slowed down for me,” said Redding. “I figured that part out last summer and spring, like I said, and that's the biggest part. My IQ is very high, so I feel like I can help at the next level. I can help with my IQ, and help see plays before I have to. I can come in early, you know, just to be around the right guys. I can learn. I want to be able to help my team early with my IQ, my physicality, my attributes, and my technique that I have. I feel like I can go in early and use those attributes that I have and play.”
Currently, his team (Jonesboro Cardinals) is 3-3 and is coming to the final stretch of the season. The Cardinals have an opportunity to get into the postseason. Redding gives an update on where the Cardinals are currently.
“I feel like right now, we are finding ourselves. We took two big losses to two top teams early in the season. And we just took a loss last week to a tough team in our region. Probably the toughest team in our region. Harris County was a big region game for us, it was our first region game. We won that game, so we’re 1-1 in the region,” said Redding. “I feel like we found ourselves in Harris County. We started to click better as a team. So now I feel like as the rest of the region goes on, we find ourselves. I think we got a chance of beating the rest of the teams we play. So the way it's looking right now since it's a class loss, it's a chance. If someone beats Starrs Mill, it's a chance we can be number one in the region. So hopefully finish the region strong. I like the way our guys have been playing. I like how we are starting to gel together.
Redding had to grind and get it out of the mud to get to where he is today and cherishes doing it at a smaller school that didn't have a lot of exposure. He is also creating paths for younger guys and giving back to them with his leadership and making them better. He hopes one day they can even be better than him.
"For me going to Jonesboro is better than going to any prep school, any big-time school. I feel like always just giving it your all and outworking everybody. I feel like that's the best way to get it. I have nothing against people going to powerhouses but I just feel like that's not me,” said Redding. “I love the way people come and get it out of the mud, where they are from and I feel like to me that's bigger than anything showing loyalty to where you are from. Becoming something special because you can be special anywhere you are, so that's the biggest thing. That's what I love the most about just staying at Jonesboro and getting it out of the mud. I love my people and that they are proud of me and continue to support me.”
“It's a couple of young guys and I feel like I'm able to talk to them. I'm able to relate to them and so I feel like I can break stuff down for them easier. They come to me a lot and I actually help them out. I don't mind helping them. I love that they come to me. I love helping them. My guys Isiah Osby and Mikel Miller are two young guys that I can say that when they come to ask me questions I'm always there for them. I love helping them and they are young guys who I want to help and I want to be better than me. I'm gonna keep pushing them,” said Redding.
One thing I will say is whoever lands Redding will definitely be better because of it. He brings a lot to a collegiate team at the next level. He has the tangibles and the intangibles and could be a huge difference-maker. Redding has great leadership qualities and a knack for making big plays. It would be a recruiting battle to land him because he is that good but don’t count the Yellow Jackets out of it. They have as good a chance as any major Power Four team. The difference will be them continuing to build a relationship with Redding and making him feel at home.