Friday Night Recap: Kell Wins Its Second Region Championship In Three Years After 45-18 Win Over Cambridge
A region championship was on the line for Kell Longhorns and the Cambridge Bears as they battled for a Region 6-4A crown on Friday night. Cambridge came in at 7-1 with a 2-0 region record. Kell was 7-2 with a 3-0 region record. It was a pivotal battle to determine who would get the No. 1 seed.
Game Recap:
The first score of the game came on a methodical drive by Kell that was capped off by a Moonie Gipson rushing touchdown, which was a sign of things to come as the Longhorns took a 7-0 lead.
Cambridge would answer on the very next drive with a field goal after the Kell defense stymied the Bears and didn’t allow them to get a first down. Each team would possess the ball one time in the first quarter, with the Longhorns holding a 7-3 lead.
Gipson would get loose against making a defender miss in the hole and another in the open field as he would run away for the long touchdown score to give the Longhorns a 14-3 advantage.
Cambridge went on a long drive marked by huge plays made by Hudson Cocchiara in the running game and passing games to move the sticks. Brooks Malone would finish off the drive with a rushing touchdown to close the deficit to single digits. It would be the closest the Bears would get in the game. Kell held a 14-10 lead.
Then, Tennessee LB commit Brayden Rouse would get loose on a screen pass and showcase his speed and athleticism as he walked into the touchdown untouched on a great play design. Kell led 21-10 midway through the second.
Kell would get back in scoring position right before the half, before a big hit by Georgia WR commit Craig Dandridge against quarterback Kaleb Narcisse would halt the momentum for the Longhorns and force them to settle for a field goal. Here is the hit.
Kell would lead 24-10 at halftime.
The Kell defense would come up with a big second-half opening stop to get the ball back to their high-powered offense, which took advantage. Once again, Gipson would get loose and make two defenders miss before running away from the defense to give the Longhorns a 31-10 lead in the third quarter.
The Longhorns would use another long drive as they marched down the field before Moonie Gipson added his fourth rushing touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter for a 38-10 lead.
On the final scoring drive of the night for Kell, Georgia Tech TE commit Nathan Agyemang would make some big-time catches and nearly scored before being pushed out. A few plays later, Narcisse would call his own number to add his first rushing touchdown of the night. Kell would extend their lead to a 45-10 advantage.
Cambridge would add one final scoring drive towards the end of the game, capped off by Brooks Malone's second rushing touchdown of the night, before Kell ran the clock out.
The Longhorns would go on to win 45-18 in a dominant victory at home over Cambridge.
Who stood out?
Four-Star Moonie Gipson- Gipson easily has to have over 200 yards with all of the breakaway runs he had on Friday night. The Cambridge defense didn’t have an answer, and he went off for four touchdowns. His explosiveness, jump-cut ability, speed, and agility made him tough to slow down on Friday night. He was truly special and showed he can dominate a game and give defenses fits. Gipson is also a target for the Yellow Jackets in the 2027 class, and he will be a visitor tomorrow on the Flats. Here is what he had to say on the Yellow Jackets and watching them play Syracuse.
“Coach Norv is my guy. He texts me every day and calls and checks up. Me and him have a great connection. I am really excited for tomorrow. It’s a homecoming game, so I am really excited.
Gipson proved he is the top running back in the state after that performance.
Georgia Commit Craig Dandridge- Despite the loss, Dandridge was magnificent on Friday night. He was a prime Georgia Tech target this past summer, but the Yellow Jackets lost to rival Georgia for his services. To put it simply, he is a freak and can’t be guarded 1 on 1, or he will cook you. He made a number of spectacular catches, including a one-handed catch on the sideline in front of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Here is the clip.
In my opinion, he is the best wide receiver in the state, regardless of classification, and is a mismatch against whoever is guarding him. Coming into the game, he was top five with 929 receiving yards and led the entire state with 14 touchdowns. Coming into the season, he was named an AJC Super 11 player, a rare preseason honor for some of the best in the state. Dandridge is certainly that and more, and the Bulldogs have one of the best in the nation coming to Athens in December.
Tennessee Commit Brayden Rouse- Rouse was all around the ball on the defensive side of the ball, stopping the run and making plays in the open field. He is a great sideline-to-sideline linebacker and has great physicality. He will be a problem at the next level on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, he constantly made plays. His first score of the game, he showed off his speed and got loose for the touchdown, and went untouched. Then in the third quarter, he would come up with a long reception on the sideline and nearly scored before being tackled by a Cambridge defender. It is rare to see a player equally as good at two positions on the high school level, but that is truly what Rouse is, and he is a special talent that has pro potential. The Volunteers landed one of the best in the country, and a player who is a true difference maker.
Key Stats
Kell scored 35 unanswered points after taking a 14-10 lead and leaned on their ground attack to take full control of the game. A stat that talks about how good the defense has been for Kell this season is that they have held three of their past five opponents to shutouts. The Longhorns have a total of four this season. One thing that travels when the playoffs come is a good defense, and the Longhorns look to have one that will be a factor in the postseason and should help them reach their goals.
How did Georgia Tech TE Commit Nathan Agyemang look?
Agyemang looked good when he got the ball in his hands and was tough to bring down in the open field. He really is a steal for the Yellow Jackets and has a chance to be a special player in the offense when he joins the team next season. He is freakishly athletic, a great catcher of the football, a smooth route runner, and great in open space. A thing to watch will be how heavily involved he will be in the offense for Georgia Tech, and if they will move him to wide receiver. The reason I bring that up because he is so good with the ball in his hands; it would be a crime to just have him block with a predominant thing for tight ends to do in this offense. I think he gives the Yellow Jackets something they haven’t had at the tight end position in a long time, and one they can get the ball to consistently. He has shown during his prep season how dangerous he is, especially last week against Centennial, when he was clocked at 20 mph on a touchdown catch. Agyemang is a rare talent, and it will be imperative that the Yellow Jackets use him the right way.
Watch the full highlights from the game: