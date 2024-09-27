Games to Track During Georgia Tech's First Bye Week
For the first time this season, Georgia Tech is on a bye week. The Yellow Jackets have played five games so far this season and have a 3-2 record at their first break. They will be back on the field next Saturday night against Duke, a team who might be undefeated when they come to Bobby Dodd.
The Duke/North Carolina is one of quite a few that Georgia Tech fans might want to keep an eye on this weekend. Here are some others.
1. Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Both of these teams are future opponents for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech travels to Blacksburg on Oct. 26th to face the Hokies and then two Saturday's later, they host the Hurricanes in Bobby Dodd. This is the first ACC game for either team so far this season.
2. Duke vs North Carolina, 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2
This is a game between the next two opponents on the schedule for Georgia Tech. Duke is 4-0 coming into this game, while the Tar Heels are trying to recover from allowing 70 points (over 50 at halftime) to James Madison. Will Duke be undefeated when they come to Atlanta next weekend? Or will North Carolina find a way to beat their arch rival. This will give a good look at the next two opponents on the schedule.
3. Louisville at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
One of the toughest games left on Georgia Tech's schedule is a matchup against Notre Dame on Oct. 19th in Atlanta. The Fighting Irish have not been a consistent team this year, beating Texas A&M in week one, then losing to Northern Illinois, then blowing out Purdue, and last week they had an unimpressive win against Miami (OH). The Cardinals are coming off of a win vs Georgia Tech.
4. Northern Illinois at NC State, 12:00 p.m. ET, CW Network
Georgia Tech hosts NC State in late November and this weekend is a huge gutcheck moment for the Wolfpack, who have been one of the most disappointing teams in the ACC so far this season. They have not looked good in any game this year and the Huskies do have a win vs Notre Dame, although they followed it up with a loss to Buffalo. Can NC State avoid a loss to NIU? If not, their season might continue to spiral.
5. Georgia at Alabama, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
This is a game that everyone is going to be watching on Saturday night and for Yellow Jackets fans, it will be a chance to see if Georgia is better than their performance against Kentucky or if their troubles (especially on offense) showup again.