Georgia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Defensive Line: Will New Transfer Additions Improve the Yellow Jackets?
There is going to be a lot of intrigue with the Georgia Tech defensive line this season. To help improve one of the worst defenses in the country, Brent Key overhauled his defensive staff and hit the transfer portal hard in search of upgrades to the roster. One of the spots where the Yellow Jackets tried to improve the most was on the defensive line. Former Duke, Miami, and Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Jess Simpson is in charge of this unit now and there is some talent here that should make Georgia Tech better.
Georgia Tech had several guys on the defensive line enter the transfer portal and some of them will be tough to replace. Kyle Kennard (South Carolina), D'Quan Douse (Michigan State), and Eddie Kelly (Missouri) are the guys that come to mind, but I think better coaching and guys taking steps forward can help cover up those losses. Other guys that Georgia Tech lost include Noah Collins (Arkansas State), Etinosa Reuben (UMass), Jason Moore (Temple), Ezra Odinjor (UAB), Bryston Dixon (South Alabama), and Malcolm Pugh (Louisiana Tech).
The whole defensive is going to need to be better than it was last year, but there are questions I have about the defensive line, including the pass rush. Let's preview Georgia Tech's defensive line for the 2024 season.
USC/Auburn transfer Romello Height has a chance to be Georgia Tech's highest-impact transfer on the entire team. Height is a former four-star recruit from Dublin, GA and originally enrolled at Auburn. He would end up transferring to USC for the 2022 season but had a season-ending shoulder injury. He had 21 tackles and four sacks last season for the Trojans. He brings athleticism off the edge and will be counted on to bring pass-rushing ability to the defense.
Georgia Tech is going to be getting back one of its leaders on the defensive side of the ball in 2024. After tearing his ACL in the first game of last season vs Louisville, Sylvain Yondjouen is back and ready to help the Yellow Jackets' pass rush. Yondjouen had 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks during the 2022 season and he received a 67.0 grade on PFF (Pro Football Focus) that season on 300+ snaps.
Kevin Harris is not only the leading returning pass rusher, but he is also the highest-graded defensive lineman coming back to Atlanta per PFF (Pro Football Focus). Harris played 450 snaps and finished with a 67.9 overall grade on defense as well as 27 total tackles and one sack.
Josh Robinson is entering his senior season and Georgia Tech will need him for depth this season. Robinson played 169 snaps last season and finished with a 57.4 grade on PFF and Georgia Tech is going to need him this season.
One freshman that I am watching closely is Jordan Boyd, who got a lot of praise in the spring from coaches. According to the 247Sports Composite, Boyd was the No. 769 player in the country, the No. 67 linebacker, and the No. 11 player in the state of South Carolina.
He also competed in track and field events. As a junior, clocked times of 11.40 and 11.50 in the 100-meter dash to go along with a 37-4 TJ. As a sophomore, and posted a 5-4 effort in the HJ (Per 247Sports).
Amontrae Bradford, Landen Marshall, and Uche Iloh are two other freshman names to know.
At defensive tackle, Georgia Tech has returning talent and a few new transfers coming in.
Biggers comes into the year as one of the more underrated defensive players in the ACC and if Georgia Tech has a big turnaround on defense, I think Biggers will be leading the charge up front.
The 6-foot-6, 333-pound Biggers stuffed the stat sheet with 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick from his defensive tackle position. Georgia Tech has some talent on the interior of the defensive line, but Biggers is the best of the bunch and I think he will have a really good 2024 season.
Though he only played 167 snaps, Thomas Gore was the 4th-highest graded player on Miami's defense last season according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing with a 76.7 grade on defense. The best number though was his 79.2 grade on run defense, which is where Georgia Tech needs him to make the biggest impact.
His best season (according to PFF) came during his 2021 season at Georgia State. Gore played 386 snaps and finished with an excellent grade of 90.2 on defense, including an elite mark of 92.0 on run defense. Some of that might be due to playing in the Sun Belt, but it does show that Gore has the ability to be effective against the run. During the 2022 season (his last at Georgia State), Gore posted a pass-rushing grade of 89.6 in 313 pass-rushing snaps. With 13 career sacks, Gore can be an effective pass rusher from the interior, which helps bolster any defense, but also an effective run stopper. I don't know if an All-ACC type of season is on the horizon (though it would be welcomed on the defense), but there is a chance for Gore to be immediately impactful and help improve Georgia Tech's defense.
There might be some concern about his height at 6'0, but I think his production offsets those concerns.
Makius Scott has plenty of experience and he rotated between playing the edge last year and playing defensive tackle. He finished the season with 34 tackles and per PFF, played 602 total snaps, but only finished with a 56.4 grade on defense. Whether it is in a starting role or as depth, Scott will be relied upon for the Georgia Tech defense.
The player that I am most excited about at this position going into the Fall is redshirt sophomore, Horace Lockett. Like Biggers, Lockett (6'6 341 LBS) has the size you want in a run-stuffing defensive tackle and he started to show flashes last season of being able to take a step up and man a starting position. He finished last season with 22 tackles and per PFF, he played 270 snaps and finished with a 62.6 grade. Georgia Tech needs Lockett to take a step forward this season.
One young player that I liked coming out of high school was redshirt freshman Shymeik Jones and with those players transferring, Jones could be in line to be a key depth piece on the defensive line. At 6'5 283 LBS, he has more athleticism than other players at his size and can add something to this defensive line. Keep an eye on Jones this season.
At 6'3 310 LBS, van den Berg gives them size and new defensive line coach Jess Simpson will look to make him into an all-around threat in the middle of the defense. Look for him to compete for playing time immediately.
From his bio at Penn State Athletics:
2023 • REDSHIRT JUNIOR SEASON
Awards: Postseason: Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors. Preseason: Named to the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.
Season: Played in 11 games...Posted 11 tackles (6 solo), a half-tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry.
West Virginia (9/2): Made two solo stops. at Illinois (9/16): Assisted on a tackle. Iowa (9/23): Assisted on a tackle and added a quarterback hurry. Indiana (10/28): Made a solo tackle. at Maryland (11/4): Recoverd a fumble in the fourth quarter. Rutgers (11/18): Tallied three tackles and a half-tackle for loss. at Michigan State (11/24): Made a solo stop. vs. Ole Miss (12/30): Posted two tackles.
2022 • REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE SEASON
Awards: Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Season: Appeared in all 13 games...Made nine tackles (4 solo) to go along with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pair of quarterback hurries.
Ohio (9/10): Assisted on two tackles. at Auburn (9/17): Recorded a solo sack in the fourth quarter. Central Michigan (9/24): Assisted on a tackle. Northwestern (10/1): Made one stop. at Michigan (10/15): Picked up a solo tackle. Minnesota (10/22): Recorded a quarterback hurry. Maryland (11/12): Forced a fumble that led to a takeaway late in the game. Michigan State (11/26): Posted a solo tackle. vs. Utah (1/2): Assisted on a sack.
2021 • FRESHMAN SEASON
Awards: Earned the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year award along with Dominic DeLuca and Jaden Seider.
Season: Redshirt season...Appeared in four games...Posted six tackles (4 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble...Selected the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week twice (Wisconsin, 9/4; Indiana, 10/2).
at Maryland (11/6): Forced a fumble on a sack in the fourth quarter, the firsts of his career. vs. Arkansas (1/1): Tallied five tackles (3 solo) to go along with a tackle for loss.
2020 • IOWA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Was named a junior college first-team All-American following the completion of the season...Was also a first-team all-region selection...Appeared in eight games for the Reivers during the spring of 2021...Helped lead the team to an 8-1 overall record...Made 13 tackles on the season, including one sack and four tackles for loss...Opened the season with three tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss against Snow College...Tallied seven tackles and a half tackle for loss vs. Iowa Central Community College...Recorded 1.5 tackles for loss in the win over Ellsworth Community College.
The defensive end spots are a huge question mark going into the season, but I do like what Georgia Tech has on the interior with Biggers, Gore, van den Berg, Lockett, and Scott. If Height can be an impact player, I think this group will be fine. The pass rush is my No. 1 concern going into the season for Georgia Tech.