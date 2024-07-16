Georgia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Tight End: Which Players Will Emerge for the Yellow Jackets?
Georgia Tech is losing two veterans at the tight end position and if there is one spot on the offense where there is some uncertainty, it is at tight end. Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson are in the NFL, leaving an open starting spot on Georgia Tech's offense.
That is not to say there is no talent there. Georgia Tech brought in a four-star prospect, as well as two transfers to help fill the void left by Benson and Leonard. This offense might not even need one guy to emerge as a star out of this group, though it would be huge. They have guys that fill different roles and they all complement each other well.
The season is rapidly approaching and it is time to start previewing the 2024 Yellow Jackets. Let's talk about the tight end group that Georgia Tech will have this season.
Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson's stats won't blow you away when you look at them, but if you heard head coach Brent Key talk about the other stuff that they did, particularly Leonard, you would know what they meant to the program:
"I know you are talking about progression in terms of catching the football but anyone that has watched Dylan Leonard play football this season would be blown away, No. 2 is playing as well as any tight end in the country right now when it comes to the way he blocks, blocks core, blocks moving, blocks on the perimeter, I could not be more proud of that kid and what he is doing for this football team. You want to talk about someone that bleeds Georgia Tech and bleeds White and Gold and is all about this place, then watch the way he plays for 50, 60, 65 plays in a game. He is Georgia Tech, the gritness, the toughness, that is the intelligence, that is what this program is about is the way he is playing the game. If he gets catches, that is a bonus in what he is doing for this football team. That entire position is playing as good of football as I have seen out of a tight end position I have seen in my entire career."
With them gone, who are going to be the players to step up at that position?
Brett Seither is the player that is returning with the most production from last season. Seither found a way to make an impact in some games, mostly by catching the football. Seither caught a touchdown in the first game of the year against Louisville, had a 35-yard touchdown in the upset win over North Carolina, and had a 28-yard catch against Georgia. Georgia Tech has a lot of depth at wide receiver and they use a lot of multiple wide receiver sets so Seither does not get a lot of opportunity to make plays, but he took advantage of the times that he did. He finished with seven catches for 101 yards and four touchdowns.
Georgia Tech also went to the transfer portal to try and find some help at tight end. Former Mississippi State and Georgia tight end Ryland Goede and former Yale tight end Jackson Hawes.
Coming out of high school, Goede was a highly regarded prospect. Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … Ranked as the No. 6 tight end nationally and the No. 23 prospect in the state of Georgia … Finished his prep days as the Kennesaw Mountain all-time career leader in receptions, receiving yards and catches by a tight end … Earned All-Region 3-7A First Team honors as both a junior and senior … His senior season was cut short due to injury … Named to the USA Today 2017 All-USA Georgia Second Team offense … Hauled in 21 catches for 228 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a junior at Kennesaw Mountain … Coached by Caleb Carmean."
While it would not surprise me if he adds to his receiving numbers, I think he could be primarily the blocking tight end. That is how he was primarily used at Mississippi State and was solid.
Per PFF (Pro Football Focus), Goede had 158 run-blocking snaps and 55 run-blocking snaps, twice the amount of snaps that he played where he ran a route. He finished with a 60.3 pass-blocking grade and a 60.9 Run-Blocking grade per PFF. Mississippi State was a more run-heavy team last year and Goede was used more for blocking than receiving. That does not mean he can't turn into a reliable receiver, but I think it could offer a glimpse of the kind of role that Brent Key and Buster Faulkner envision for Goede in 2024.
Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Hawes when he first committed to Georgia Tech:
"Hawes brings experience and depth to the Georgia Tech program at the tight end position. Hawes has played nearly 1,400 snaps and has started two of his three seasons. You can immediately plug him in and he will make an impact. Hawes has made clutch plays in big moments throughout his career and caught a pass in every single game he played last season.
At Yale, Hawes was a second-team All-Conference tight end this season and last season. his career, the tight end had 35 catches for 375 yards and six touchdowns. In 2022, he led Yale with four touchdown receptions and finished the year with 13 catches for 139 yards. He also caught a game-winner that season against rival Harvard in a 19-14 victory that clinched the Ivy League championship.
Coming out of high school, Hawes was a three-star prospect from Utah and the No.28 player in the state. Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
“Earned National Football Foundation Junior Award … Varsity letterman football all four years … Varsity letterman basketball all four years … Deseret News all-region 5A second-team football as a junior … Deseret News all-region 5A first team as a senior … Deseret News all-state 5A second team as a senior … Senior year football Utah academic all-state … Senior year basketball academic all-state … Two-time football team captain … Basketball all-region 5A second team … Honor roll member.”
Hawes will be another great addition to the run game and pass protection. He functions well as a blocking tight end. A part of his game that could be really valuable is his ability in the red zone. His 6’5 253 pound frame can cause mismatches for opposing teams and he possesses good strong hands. This will be his final season of college football to help the Yellow Jackets reach another level in 2024 with his experience."
During the spring, Brent Key praised Hawes for his ability to catch the ball over the middle and be a physical target in the passing game. I think he has a chance to make a real impact this season.
Georgia Tech also added Michigan tight end Josh Beetham as a walk on tight end this offseason.
There are two freshmen to know on Georgia Tech at tight end. Luke Harpring was one of the highest-rated commits in the 2024 class for Georgia Tech (Four-Star No. 201, No. 15 TE according to 247Sports) and he is going to be coming into what is a position of need for Georgia Tech. Harpring has immense upside and his athleticism could allow him to get on the field and make an impact for Georgia Tech.
True freshman David Prince might need time to develop for Georgia Tech before he is ready to be a big-time contributor, but don't count him out.
This is going to be a position to keep your eye on leading up to and throughout the season. Hawes and Goede each had a good spring, Seither was a proven touchdown threat in the red zone, and Harpring is a very talented young player. These players complement each other well and I want to see if someone seperates from the pack.