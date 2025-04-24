Georgia Tech Adds Georgia State DB Jyron Gilmore Through The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech has added another defensive back, and this time, it steals one from nearby Georgia State.
Gilmore began his career with Tennessee Tech, where he spent four seasons and redshirted his freshman year in 2020. He broke out in 2023, recording 44 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a half sack. After spending the lion's share of his college days with Tennessee Tech, he transferred to Georgia State.
During his lone season with Georgia State, He finished second on the team with 53 tackles, two interceptions, and a pass deflection. He recorded a season-high eight tackles against Marshall. He finished as the fifth highest-graded player on Georgia State's defense per PFF, finishing with a 70.0 overall grade in 779 snaps, including a 76.2 tackling grade.
Gilmore gives the Yellow Jackets another strong and experienced leader in the backend. His ability to play the ball in the air will make the Yellow Jackets defense even better in 2025 especially a team that wants to force more defensive turnovers and get the ball back to their offense.
Gilmore was also an accomplished high school player before his career began with Tennessee Tech.
Here are some of his accomplishments in high school via his Georgia State bio:
"Second-team all-state in Class 5A at North Marion (Fla.) High School ... Also earned first-team all-district, all-region and all-Marion County honors ... Two-way standout who scored 31 touchdowns and grabbed a school-record 21 interceptions ... As a senior, he had 43 tackles and three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, while rushing for 610 yards and 13 scores and catching 18 passes for 340 yards and four more TDs."
The Yellow Jackets have already landed Savion Riley and Jon Mitchell in their defensive backroom. They now add another veteran defensive player to bolster an already strong position group.
Mitchell was a redshirt freshman this season but appeared in six games for the Nittany Lions. He posted five tackles and was named the Special Teams Player of the Game vs SMU in December. His best game came against Kent State, where he made two tackles. The Nittany Lions have a really good cornerback room mixed with a lot of superb athletes. Mitchell now lands an ideal spot with the Yellow Jackets and could be a contributor this season for Georgia Tech.
In high school, Mitchell was a four-star cornerback out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He was rated the No. 26 cornerback nationally by 247Sports and chose Penn State over offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, and others. At Mandarin, he led them to an 11-4 record and to the state championship game as a senior. During that season, he finished with 71 tackles, 15 pass breakups, six tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He earned defensive MVP honors in 2021 and 2022 and also won all-city honors in 2022 and 2023. Mitchell was also selected to the All-Gateway Conference and first-team all-district in 2022 and 2023.
When you roll the tape of his high school career, Mitchell stands out with his elite ball skills and ability to play the ball. He has a knack for deflecting passes and timing up routes perfectly leading to turnovers and putting his team in ideal situations. Out of high school, he was ranked on every recruiting service in the country and was a four-star prospect via ON3, 247Sports, and ESPN.
