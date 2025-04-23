All Yellow Jackets

Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Gibson Reveals New Transfer Decision

Gibson was back in the portal this offseason and found a new home today

Jackson Caudell

Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Gibson (15) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
After spending just one season at Georgia State, former Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson was back in the portal this offseason. It was revealed today that Gibson is going to continue his collegiate career at FAU.

In his time at Georgia Tech, Gibson played in six games, starting three after former starter Jeff Sims went down with an injury. He threw for 589 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on a 54.8% completion percentage. The highlight of his tenure at Tech came against No. 13 North Carolina, where he completed 72.2% of his passes for 184 yards and led the GT offense to a massive upset win. He also played well against Georgia, posting a season-high 191 yards on a 54.2% completion percentage as the Jackets played an excellent first half of offense before faltering against the eventual national champions. 

This season at Georgia State, Gibson threw for 1,004 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished as the fourth-highest graded player (Per PFF) on the Panthers offense. Gibson finished with a 73.8 overall grade in 298 snaps for Georgia State.

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

