Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Gibson Reveals New Transfer Decision
After spending just one season at Georgia State, former Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson was back in the portal this offseason. It was revealed today that Gibson is going to continue his collegiate career at FAU.
In his time at Georgia Tech, Gibson played in six games, starting three after former starter Jeff Sims went down with an injury. He threw for 589 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on a 54.8% completion percentage. The highlight of his tenure at Tech came against No. 13 North Carolina, where he completed 72.2% of his passes for 184 yards and led the GT offense to a massive upset win. He also played well against Georgia, posting a season-high 191 yards on a 54.2% completion percentage as the Jackets played an excellent first half of offense before faltering against the eventual national champions.
This season at Georgia State, Gibson threw for 1,004 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished as the fourth-highest graded player (Per PFF) on the Panthers offense. Gibson finished with a 73.8 overall grade in 298 snaps for Georgia State.
