Georgia Tech Sends Offer to 2026 Buford (GA) OL Ben Mubenga
2026 OL Ben Mubenga announced his Top 5 on February 13th, which included Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and LSU.
Rivals is the only recruiting service that has Mubenga ranked. According to Rivals, Mubenga is a four-star prospect, the No. 46 OT, and the No. 51 player in Georgia. Georgia Tech joined the race for Mubenga's services by extending an offer for the Buford offensive lineman this morning.
A thing to watch here for Mubenga is if he will set an official visit to Georgia Tech. Mubenga has an OV set to these programs: LSU on May 30th, Arkansas on June 6th, NC State on June 13th, and Florida State on June 20th.
Mubenga plays for a powerhouse program in the Buford Wolves who is a perennial playoff contender in any classification they are in. This past season, the Wolves went to the semifinals before losing to Carrollton in 6A.
When you roll the tape on Mubenga, you see an offensive lineman with really good footwork and one who can get to the second level. He is excellent at opening holes in the running game, which allows for running backs to run through. He is solid in pass protection and can be an anchor at the right tackle position. He plays for one of the best teams the state has to offer and is constantly challenged while playing for the Wolves. That will bode well for him in the future, especially when he faces more versatile defensive linemen at the collegiate level.
In terms of how he fits the Yellow Jackets, Georgia Tech hasn’t landed an offensive lineman in the 2026 class yet. Georgia Tech will get an official visit from Heze Kent, who is a tweener, but they are still recruiting for the position with no leads just yet. They had an impressive OL class in 2025 with Josh Petty and Peyton Joseph being the headliners for the Yellow Jackets. Can they follow it up with another impressive class?
Georgia Tech 2026 Commits
Brooks County CB Traeviss Stevenson
Madison County (FL) CB Ladarrious Crumity
