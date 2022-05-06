Georgia Tech Adds In-State Quarterback as a Preferred Walk-on for 2022

Georgia Tech is adding to its quarterback room ahead of the 2022 season

While it is a little bit late to be adding to the 2022 recruiting class, Georgia Tech Football got a quarterback this week that they will hope to develop into a good prospect. Aidan Semo, the quarterback at Rabun Gap High School in North Georgia, accepted a preferred walk-on with the Yellow Jackets this week.

Semo is a quarterback prospect with good size at 6-4 215 LBS and is going to have a chance to develop under quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke and offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Semo did have some interest from other schools to be a PWO. Buffalo, Vanderbilt, and Pitt all had offers for the quarterback, but he opted to stay home and play for Tech.

The quarterback room for Georgia Tech now sits at five. Jeff Sims is still the starter, and Akron Transfer Zach Gibson is the likely backup. True Freshman Zach Pyron and Brody Rhodes, another PWO, are the other two quarterbacks.

It will be interesting to follow Semo's development and see if he can develop into a scholarship quarterback for Georgia Tech.

