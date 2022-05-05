Georgia Tech Baseball vs Clemson Series Preview

Georgia Tech Baseball gets back on the road and will travel to Clemson for the weekend series against the Tigers

Coming off of their series win over ACC leading Miami, Georgia Tech is looking to keep the momentum going in ACC play this weekend when they go on the road to face Clemson. As far as ACC games are concerned, it has been a rough season for the Tigers. Clemson holds an 8-14 record in conference play, despite having a 28-17 record overall.

Last weekend, Clemson was swept by Louisville, who is currently leading the Atlantic division in the ACC. The Tigers currently rank 11th in the ACC in team batting average, something that could be a factor since Georgia Tech's pitching has been inconsistent. This is a good enough matchup for the Yelow Jacket's pitchers and they need to take advantage of the matchup.

The postseason is coming up soon and both teams are trying to position themselves for the upcoming ACC tournament and potentially beyond. Georgia Tech seems pretty safely in the field right now, but Clemson does not. That could give the Tigers some extra motivation to try and win the series and get back into postseason contention.

This is going to be the second-to-last ACC series for Georgia Tech. They have a few non-conference games in-between, but will wrap up the regular season against Pitt. Clemson will have series against Virginia and Boston College left after this weekend.

For the third time this season, Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada was named the national player of the week. Parada has been unbelievable this season, leading the nation with 23 home runs so far and he hit four last week alone. Andrew Jenkins, Chandler Simpson, and Tres Gonzales have also been big factors of late in making Georgia Tech an offensive machine.

The thing to watch this weekend for Tech is going to be if the pitching can keep up the good work they did last weekend against Miami. John Medich pitched a career game in game one and the relief pitching was one of the keys to victory in game two.

Game One:

Date: Friday, May 6th

Time: 7:00 p.m

TV: ACC Network

Game Two

Date: Saturday, May 7th

Time: 3:00 p.m

TV: ACC Network Extra

Game Three:

Date: Sunday, May 8th

Time: 1:00 p.m

TV: ACC Network Extra

