Georgia Tech Baseball: 5/5 Updated Postseason Projections

After a series win over Miami, where is Georgia Tech projected to play in the college baseball postseason?

Georgia Tech Baseball was already projected to make the postseason even before they got their big series win over Miami. With the Yellow Jackets winning two of three games, did any of the postseason projections change?

While it was a great series win, Georgia Tech still has a lot of work to do if they want to be able to host a regional. The Yellow Jackets have a series with Clemson upcoming this weekend, non-conference matchups with Georgia Southern, Akron, Kent State, and a series against Pitt left in the season. Those are some great opportunities to get good victories that will help the postseason standing for the team.

Let's look at the two new projections from D1Baseball and BaseballAmerica that were released this week.

D1Baseball

This projection might prove to be the toughest matchup for Georgia Tech. The projection has the Yellow Jackets in the same region as the number one overall seed Tennessee, with Coppin State and Connecticut as the other teams. Nothing much needs to be said about Tennessee, they have been the number one team in the country for much of the season and will be a tough team to beat.

UConn currently has a 37-8 overall record and an 11-1 conference record. The Huskies have big wins over Louisville and USC on their resume and could be a tricky opponent. Coppin State is less impressive with a 21-25 record overall and a 17-11 conference record.

BaseballAmerica

This projection is more favorable for Georgia Tech, as they would not have to face Tennessee in this one. BaseballAmerica has Georgia Tech heading to Auburn to be the second seed in Auburn's regional. The other two teams in this bracket are Rutgers and Maine.

Auburn is currently 31-14 overall and 12-9 in the SEC, which might be the best conference in college baseball this season. The Tigers did lose their series against Tennessee last week but have an opportunity for big wins against third-ranked Arkansas this week.

Rutgers is currently 36-10 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten. Maine is 23-14 overall and 18-3 in conference play.

Georgia Tech is back in action this weekend against Clemson, with game one starting Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where did former Georgia Tech players sign as undrafted free agents?

Tariq Carpenter drafted by Green Bay Packers

Georgia Tech Football adds Notre Dame transfer, K.J. Wallace

ACC Baseball Standings Update: 5/2