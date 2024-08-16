Georgia Tech Alums Keion White, E.J. Jenkins Shine In Patriots vs Eagles NFL Preseason Matchup
A pair of former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were making plays last night in the NFL preseason matchup between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. Former teammates E.J. Jenkins and Keion White were shining last night in the Eagles 14-13 victory over Patriots, with White getting a sack and Jenkins catching five passes for 47 yards.
White and Jenkins are both going into their second seasons at the NFL level. White was a second-round pick last year, while Jenkins went undrafted and initially signed with the New York Jets. He is now on the Eagles and fighting for a spot on their roster.
Jenkins caught 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns while averaging over 18 yards per catch during his lone season at Georgia Tech. His best game that season perhaps was against Florida State, when he hauled in three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
White was the highest draft pick for the Yellow Jackets since 2016 (Adam Gotsis, 63rd overall)
White played in all 12 games for Georgia Tech during the 2022 season, led the team with 7.5 sacks, and was named third-team All-ACC. His best game was against North Carolina, which had one of the top offenses in the country.
In that game against the Tar Heels, White produced three sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven tackles. It was not only the best defensive lineman performance of the week but also one of the best of the entire season.
From 2017-2020, Jenkins played at St.Francis (PA) and was a star at the FCS level. He redshirted in 2017 and then put up modest numbers in 2018 (five catches for 52 yards) before bursting on the scene in 2019.
In his first big season, Jenkins hauled in 39 passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per catch. With guys his size, they don't usually have a big yards per catch average, as they are used mostly in the red zone or they don't have the athleticism to make catches down the field. Jenkins can win one-on-one matchups down the field.
It was clear that Jenkins could play at a higher level and for the 2021 season, he transferred to the SEC to play for South Carolina. After catching eight passes for 117 yards and one touchdown, Jenkins decided to transfer for his final season of eligibility and landed at Georgia Tech.